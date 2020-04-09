CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Bukidnon has its first case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), local health authorities have confirmed Thursday (April 9).

Dr. Adriano Suba-an, Department of Health-10 (DOH-10) regional director, has confirmed query from reporters through text message regarding the information received that a resident from one of the barangays in Valencia City, Bukidnon, is positive of Covid-19.

Valencia Mayor Azucena Huervas has also confirmed that one of her constituents has contracted the virus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Ricardo Reyes, in a Facebook post, that the patient is presently on home quarantine and his immediate community locked down.

“Extensive contact tracing is underway to ensure that everyone who had close contact with the patient will also be isolated to prevent the further spread of the disease in the locality,” Reyes added.

The patient is a resident of Barangay Lumbayao, Valencia and traveled in Davao City to attend the derby in New Matina Gallera on March 12.

The patient’s test result arrived in the city on April 09.

Because of this development, the mayor has requested residents to stay home and directed the city police to be “more strict in the implementation of our policies.”

Local residents are advised to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Reyes has urged Bukidnon residents to strictly follow Gov. Jose Maria Zubiri’s executive orders 13, 13-A, and 20, “as well to observe the DOH guidelines on social distancing, wearing of face mask, proper cough etiquette, proper handwashing, and personal hygiene and sanitation.”

The province of Bukidnon is placed under a general community quarantine.(davaotoday.com)