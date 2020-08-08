Davao City has 4,644 quarantine violators

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Since the implementation of the community quarantine from March 15 to August 3, or 141 days, the Davao City Police have apprehended 4,644 persons for violating quarantine rules.

The DCPO records show most of the apprehensions were violations in the guideline of using food and medicine pass with 2,444 cases. This includes not bringing the pass for purchasing goods or using this on the wrong schedule.

The second-highest number of cases are violation of curfew hours from 9 pm to 5 am with 1,488 cases.

Other infractions include 379 persons apprehended for violating the 24-hour liquor ban. There are also recorded apprehensions for not observing the social distancing mandate (226), failure to wear their masks in public places (90), and failure to use a motorcycle barrier during travel (19).

Both the FM pass and curfew are now lifted since Monday, August 3 in the new guidelines released by the city mayor under the new Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

The DCPO has now filed cases against 1,835 violators.

As to what cases were filed, DCPO spokesperson Colonel Rose Aguilar said violators of the liquor ban and curfew will be charged under the Bayanihan Heal as One Act. Those who failed to wear face masks will be fined according to a city council ordinance.

The Bayanihan Heal as One Act or Republic Act 11469 did not list penalties for such particular violations.

On this number of violations, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio reacted by advising residents to follow quarantine protocols and health measures to protect one’s self from the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The doctor said that even just these four are followed by people with strict compliance. Compliance in quarantine, compliance in wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand washing will be a big help to push back, push down of cases,” she said.

The mayor though admitted that she has exhausted all means to convince people to follow these protocols.

“Out of ideas already on how to make people understand that we quarantine and that they need to stay at home, and if they go out they need a mask and social distancing,” she uttered when asked if what other options need to be done,” she said.

Under the new MGCQ, the government continues its information campaign by placing banners with messages such as “Stay at home” and “Follow Basic Health Protocol” in key areas in the city and in front of City Hall.

Twelve thousand city hall employees will also wear their new uniform with the print “Stay at home” from Mondays to Thursdays to keep reminding the public not to go out in their houses for non-essential activities.

There will also be a P20.00 fine for government employees who will violate the wearing of masks in all city hall offices.(davaotoday.com)