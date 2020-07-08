Davao City imposes fines for persons not wearing face masks

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Persons not wearing or taking off face masks in public places in Davao City will be meted fines and one-month imprisonment on the third offense, as stipulated in a new city ordinance.

This ordinance was approved by the Davao City Sangguniang Panglungsod last Tuesday during suspender rules as pushed by Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, which requires residents and visitors in Davao City to religiously wear masks in public places during the community quarantine and/or until after the state of a public health emergency is lifted.

Ortiz filed this ordinance after Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio expressed dismay over reports of some individuals not wearing face masks or wearing them improperly, which increases the risks of getting infected of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The mayor reminds the public to follow the medical advisory for this pandemic which requires wearing face masks in public and in establishments, with exemptions when persons are about to eat or drink.

In the ordinance, a first offense will merit a P500 fine, a P2,000 fine for the second offense, and P5,000 and/or one-month imprisonment or both for the third offense.

“We remind everyone that the virus is everywhere, and we have asymptomatic (cases), meaning they are carriers but they don’t manifest symptoms such as fever, cough, and colds,” she said.

The resolution will be distributed to all city government units for implementation, including Office of the City Mayor, Office of the City Administrator, the Philippine National Police, Task Force Davao, Davao City Health Office, all barangay officials, law enforcers, and city officials to implement the law and for appropriate actions. (davaotoday.com)