Dengue cases up three-folds in Davao Region

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The number of dengue cases during the first quarter in Davao Region rose nearly three times than last year, the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao Region reported.

Data from the DOH-Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit show 1,961 cases from January 1 to March 29 this year, up by 173 percent compared to 719 cases over the same period last year.

Also, three deaths were recorded: one each in Davao City, Davao Oriental, and Davao del Sur.

Engr. Antonietta Ebol, DOH-Dengue Prevention and Control Program manager told Davao Today that the number of dengue cases in the region has exceeded its “alert threshold”.

“The DOH-Central Office has issued a memorandum that if a dengue outbreak would happen, we should be ready. Our resources should have already been strategized to all our provincial health offices,” Ebol said.

Identified dengue hotspots in Davao Region include Mati, Davao Oriental; Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Buhangin District, Agdao, Talomo Central and Talomo North, in Davao City; Compostela District, Monkayo, and Nabunturan in Compostela Valley.

Dengue hotspots are defined as areas with cases that persists for two to three consecutive weeks, Ebol explained.

The DOH-XI had already reactivated its Dengue Task Force to strengthen its services delivery and campaigns against dengue among communities, schools, and offices.

They urged public to practice the enhanced “4S”, which stands for: Search and destroy mosquito breeding places; Secure self-protection; Seek early consultation; and Support Indoor and Outdoor spraying.

Ebol also appealed that patients suffering with persistent fever for more than two days should immediately be brought to the nearest health centers or hospitals, to check if it’s already a sign of dengue.

Highest number

Davao City has the highest number of dengue cases, with over 802, followed by Compostela Valley (442), Davao Oriental (400), Davao del Norte (252), Davao del Sur (54), and Davao Occidental (11).

The Davao City Health Office (CHO) said however, it has been relentless in conducting regular community visits and reminding the public to clean their areas.

“Our personnel are visiting barangays especially those that were identified as hotspot areas to conduct proactive measures,” CHO-Tropical Disease Division head Elizabeth Banzon said.

Banzon added that dengue kits were also distributed to the communities.

The CHO, Banzon said, constantly reminds the public to always check and eliminate breeding sources of dengue-carrying mosquitos. (davaotoday.com)