EcoWaste’s 20 green-friendly family activities while on home quarantine

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Work, school, social life have been postponed because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Home quarantine, physical distancing, wearing of face masks have now become the “new normal”.

But staying at home can be psychologically draining, especially for those who are used to the outdoor and social activities.

Concerned groups like the EcoWaste Coalition have drawn up a list of things to do while on home quarantine with the consideration in mind that this pandemic could drag on for weeks or even months.

These family-oriented activities are meant to create a unique “staycation” right in the comfort of one’s own home.

The group said the ideas were contributed by members and leaders of the coalition who, “like most individuals in quarantined areas, have to work from home because of the coronavirus outbreak.”

The “staycation” due to health crisis, EcoWaste Coalition said, “provides an extraordinary, 24/7 opportunity to also create happy moments, stay positive and strengthen family bonds and values, as well as foster greater health and environmental awareness.”

Here are some of the ideas being pitched by the coalition during these unusual times of extended class and work suspensions, canceled mass gatherings, ban on mass transportation, social distancing, and, on the bright side, drastically reduced traffic congestion and pollution and solidarity in times of crisis.

1. Together learn the basic protective measures against Covid-19 such as washing hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, not touching the eyes, nose, and mouth, observing good respiratory hygiene, shunning crowded places, and maintaining social distancing.

2. Do the general house cleaning as one family; try good old recipes and practical tips for budget-friendly and non-toxic home care; bring in some indoor plants to clean the air and remove toxins.

3. De-clutter your home room by room, cabinet by cabinet; sort and manage unwanted stuff by recycling, re-purposing, or donating the useful ones to people in need or charity.

4. Hold fun activities to upcycle waste materials into decorative, novelty, or functional items.

5. Clean your library, re-arrange the books and take time to read.

6. Conduct a waste assessment and brand audit to understand the waste your household is generating, and to agree on ways to modify your family’s consumption choices and lifestyle.

7. Review and improve your system for managing household discards: separate waste at source, reuse or recycle the non-biodegradables, compost the biodegradables, safely store and dispose of hazardous waste.

8. Learn and set up a suitable way of turning your garden and kitchen waste into organic compost or organic liquid fertilizer.

9. Plant vegetables, herbs, and flowers in your backyard. If you don’t have enough space, plant in pots and used containers, or try vertical and rooftop gardening.

10. Boost immunity by eating nutritious and well-balanced meals, drinking lots of water, taking vitamins, exercising, and getting plenty of sleep. Work and going around have deprived us of sleep, now take advantage of the abundant time to rest and sleep.

11. Cook your family’s favorite food and avoid food delivery as much as possible to cut down on packaging waste.

12. Improve your health through at least 30 minutes of daily exercise or any physical activity, including playing games, dancing, or simply running around the house with your kids.

13. Learn simple home relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga to counter the stream of negative messaging; give space for positive thoughts, and relieve anxiety and stress.

14. Take care of the family’s mental health; find time to discuss what is happening around and deal with the concerns, anxieties, and fears, especially of the little ones.

15. Keep your family informed about developments on Covid-19, but don’t forget to have some news or social media breaks to avoid paranoia, anxiety, tension, and panic attacks.

16. Be a responsible “netizen” as sharing fake and unverified information and advice can be as dangerous as the coronavirus itself.

17. Perform random acts of kindness such as checking on neighbors, especially the elderly with underlying medical conditions and those struggling with loneliness and mental health concerns, sharing extra food, and reaching out in any way that is judicious and safe for everyone.

18. Supplement the learning of children at home by following textbooks and exercise books, as well as by watching educational programs on YouTube or TV.

19. Set a time for sharing stories and discussing family values.

20. Revisit your to-do list and try to accomplish those that can be done without leaving the safety of your home.(davaotoday.com)