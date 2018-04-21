Maxicare launched its first ever wing outside Metro Manila

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Leading healthcare provider, Maxicare Healthcare Corp. opened its first direct hospital care facility for clients in a private-ran hospital here.

Called the Maxicare Exclusive Wing, the facility is an exclusive section, or wing, of the Metro Davao Medical and Research Center (MDMRC), a private tertiary hospital here along Bajada.

Christian Argos, Maxicare president, said in it chose to place its direct medical care unit inside the MDMRC after the hospital passed its preference for a “clinics, hospitals, and doctors [who] have high performance and best patient care “.

“The MDMRC was the chosen partner because it is one of the hospitals with the best outcome according to their past performances here in the city,” Argos said.

The Maxicare Wing in Davao is the second biggest market after Luzon.

There are 14 bed s available in the Maxicare wing located at the hospital’s seventh floor.

Argos said that they want to upgrade the patient’s experience through MDMRC “by bringing fast admission and discharge process and access to the facilities and healthcare professionals “.

During the inaugural ceremony on April 20, Dr. Jetty Jet Lu, MDMRC chief of clinics, said it took more than 12 months to approve the partnership between MDMRC and Maxicare.

“As we reached our 5th year in the healthcare industry, this is also part of our milestone that the Maxicare sees our potential in serving the people of Davao City as well as its nearby provinces,” Lu said.

The MDMRC’s newest vision is to be the most preferred hospital in Mindanao among patients, clients, and doctors. (davaotoday.com)