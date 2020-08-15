Motorcycle backriding allowed, face shields a must for commuters in Davao

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City government has made two adjustments in its quarantine protocols for commuters: back riding on motorcycles will be allowed for all, and face shields must be worn inside public transport units.

This was announced in the radio program of Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Friday, where she said these decisions were made after a meeting of the regional task force with the Inter-Agency Task Force last Tuesday, August 11 in which these measures were discussed in relation to the spread of Covid-19.

The new adjustment is effective since August 13 after Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año gave the go signal for local chief executives “to discern” on how they will implement the policies of the IATF.

The policy on motorcycle back riding under community quarantine previously limits to married couples provided they follow the set requirements of the IATF such as setting up barriers and wear face masks and helmets.

This mandate received a lot of complaints especially for health frontliners and other motorcycle riding people who demanded ease on these restrictions.

“Motorcycle back riding will not be limited to couples provided that that wearing of masks, helmets, and barriers are still observed,” Mayor Duterte said.

The wearing of face shields is a must inside public transportation, but there are exemptions said the mayor.

Jeepney drivers, who had earlier complained that shields affect their vision, are exempted from this policy.

“Instead of wearing face shields, we said that drivers should ensure protection by mounting barriers around him,” Duterte-Carpio said.

The mayor clarified the public need not wear face shields all the time while outside.

But people working in establishments that will come to close contact with many people are mandated to wear their face masks and shields for protection.

Duterte-Carpio also clarified that wearing face shields will only be required in places under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) or modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) as clarified by Año during the meeting.

Davao Region remains under moderate general community quarantine (MGCQ_as with the rest of the country expect the areas of Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Cebu. Consolacion Cebu, Ilo-ilo City, Quezon Province, Batangas, and Nueva Ecija. The quarantine status of the areas in the National Capital Region, as well as Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be announced by President Rodrigo Duterte next week.(davaotoday.com)