Sara eyes 3 private hospitals to receive COVID-19 patients

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City government eyes three private hospitals as reserved facilities in case there is a spike in the number of patients positive of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“We will release the letter to start with the discussion and preparation of these private hospitals,” said Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during her radio interview on Monday, April 27.

She already discussed with the City Legal Office to communicate with the said hospitals, which she did not name. The latter will be asked to open “in the event of a shortage of facilities in SPMC (Southern Philippine Medical Center)”.

The mayor clarified, though, that the selection for additional COVID-19 hospitals is only a preparation asked by medical doctors in the case of a worst-case scenario. It does not require to immediately operate.

Meanwhile, Sara is now waiting for the response of the 182 barangays on her recent memorandum which calls to put up a Barangay Isolation Facilities (BIF) in their respective areas.

“Friday (April 24) we release our memorandum to them and I gave them deadline this week so they should submit supposedly this week,” she said.

Under a BIF, Sara said barangay workers will undergo training with the City Health Office on how to manage an isolation facility in their areas and how medical workers should handle a COVID-19 center. These isolation facilities will be considered as COVID-19 center in the barangay level.

Barangay officials are expected to identify and set up the area for their isolation facility on May 1, Friday. (davaotoday.com)