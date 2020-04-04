SPMC starts mass testing of COVID-19 frontliners

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) has begun on Monday with the testing of more than a hundred frontliners using the gold standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine.

“We are doing this to ensure that all frontliners are free and not handicapped with the disease,” said SPMC Chief Leopoldo Vega.

He added the mass testing was conducted to ensure that those who are serving patients in the frontlines will know if they are positive or not of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Vega also revealed that the Personnel Health Services had reported negative results to the tested frontliners. They will gradually conduct the test until all of them are covered.

SMPC has prioritized the testing of medical health workers serving in the isolation facilities, emergency rooms, intensive care units, and wards in contact with COVID-19 patients and persons under investigation (PUIs).

Vega said the medical health workers present in the PUI centers identified by the city will soon follow in taking the test.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health-XI confirmed an additional three cases of primary frontliners who are COVID-10 positive, raising the total number to 11.

Based on the Philippine Medical Association data, 17 doctors have died due to the lack of personal protective equipment. (davaotoday.com)