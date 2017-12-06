More young farmers needed in Davao’s agri sector, says group

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A non-government organization (NGO) campaigning for more youth to participate in the country’s agricultural sector aims to raise the number of young farmers in the city to a thousand by next year.

Richard C. Año, executive director of TEAM Humanity, said based on their study, there are only at least 668 young farmers who actively participate in Davao City.

“ We want to increase the number of active youth farmers in Davao City from ages 15-30 so in this way we can increase the number of participating youth farmers in Davao City,” Año said Monday, December 4.

TEAM Humanity, or Transformation through Environment and Agriculture Management for Humanity, is an NGO that advocates biodiversity and organic agriculture. It was established in this city in December 2005.

Their call to “federate” young farmers in the Philippines is part of their “Kabataang Magsasaka Program.”

“For how many years, young farmers weren’t given attention when they can be the strength needed for the agricultural development in the country,” he said. (davaotoday.com)