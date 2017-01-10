New wage hike circular for gov’t employees, teachers, uniformed personnel out

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management issued Monday a new budget circular for the implementation of the second tranche of wage hike for civilian personnel, military and uniformed personnel.

The implementation was based on the National Budget Circular No. 568 and Local Budget Circular No. 113, according to DBM. The compensation adjustment was in compliance to Executive Order No. 201 s. 2016, which grants a compensation adjustment for government workers and additional allowances for military and uniformed personnel in four tranches.

DBM said the wage increase will take effect effective this month, attributing such to Duterte administration’s pledge to raise the compensation of the country’s public sector civilian workers and military and uniformed personnel.

“With the second tranche implementation of the compensation adjustments, government workers are set to have more money in their pockets as their salaries will increase in addition to the mid-year and year-end bonus. In addition, an enhanced Performance-Based Bonus will be granted to those who meet their agency targets,” it said.

Bigger take home pay

DBM said that teachers, civilian personnel, military and uniformed personnel will have a bigger take home pay.

A Teacher 1 will get an annual compensation package of P324,962 while a Nurse 1 will get P398,822, bringing their total compensation to twice compared to those who are working in private sector.

MUP, on the other hand, will be entitled to receive a provisional allowance, mid-year and year-end bonus, an enhanced Performance-Based Bonus subject to accomplishment of performance targets, as well as an increase in the hazard pay from P390.00 to P540.00 per month.

Effective this year, the annual compensation for a Police Officer 1 and a military Private will be P399,396, which is a 14 percent increase in compensation for a PO1 and a 10 percent increase in compensation for a Private.

“The compensation and allowances will be adjusted in accordance with the schedule provided in EO 201,” DBM said. (davaotoday.com)