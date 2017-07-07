DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Regional Development Council in Region 11 is targeting an 11.5 percent gross regional domestic product by the time it completes the five-year Davao Regional Development Plan.

The RDC 11 officially launched the DRDP 2017-2022 on Friday, July 7 at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang here.

National Economic Development Authority Regional Director Maria Lourdes Lim, who also serves as vice chairperson for RDC 11, said the first medium term plan of the four medium term plans under the Duterte administration targets to reduce poverty by three points from 16.6 percent in 2015 to 13.6 percent by 2022, and to increase the gross regional domestic product from 7.9 percent to 11.5 percent.

“We believe this is achievable. (This is) anchored on agri-industrial development and the Build, Build, Build program,” Lim said.

Lim said the GRDP growth over the past years only reach 5 to 6 percent annually. She said in 2016, the GRDP reached 9.4 percent.

Lim noted that if the region was not hit by a typhoon and El Niño in the previous years, the GRDP could have been higher.

But she said with more projects coming in, the region can land to a comfortable 10 to 11.5 percent GRDP after a few years.

She also said they learned that climate change variability affects the GRDP.

“That’s why part of our target is really disaster resiliency,” she said.

Projects

To achieve the target, Lim said the RDC 11 is pushing for the implementation of big ticket projects that will span the cities of Davao, Tagum, and Digos.

The NEDA Board approved the Mindanao Railway System program last week. The first phase of the project will connect Tagum City, Davao City, and Digos City also called the “TDD” line. The target completion of the project is in 2021.

Lim said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade committed to propose a supplemental budget to begin the acquisition of road right of way.

She said there will be seven terminals to be constructed: three in Davao del Norte, including Tagum City, Carmen town and Panabo City; two in Davao City; and two in Davao del Sur including STa. Cruz and Tres de Mayo in Digos City.

Lim said the second phase of the Mindanao Railway Project will span Tagum City to Butuan City. She said a feasibility study is already being prepared for the second phase.

Lim also said that part of the project is the expansion of the Davao International Airport. She said the project will be partly financed by the national government.

Food terminal complex, Davao City expressway

The government is also eyeing to build a P500,000-food exchange complex in Daliao, Toril here.

Lim said the complex will be a “bagsakan” type of market which will offer cold storage and other light food processing activities.

Lim added that there is an ongoing feasibility study for the Davao City Expressway.

The project which costs P24.5 billion pesos will have three phases. The elevated highway aims to ease up traffic congestions in the city.

Lim said that the Chinese government has already expressed interest to fund the project through loan. The feasibility study is set to be completed by September this year.

Other big projects include an integrated port complex, the Davao-Samal bridge and Davao City’s bypass road which will have a 2.2-kilometer tunnel.

NEDA Assistant Secretary Mercedita Sombilla said the government is stressing on the need for connectivity to make growth “more inclusive.”

“We are all doing this, we are emphasizing connectivity para yung growth sa areas will really trickle down to those who are left behind,” she said. (davaotoday.com)