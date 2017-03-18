Teachers’ group hit ‘profit-oriented’ CPD law

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A national alliance of public school teachers scored the implementation of the Continuing Professional Development law also known as Republic Act 10912 for being “profit-oriented.”

“CPD Law aims to make professionals, including the teachers, as the government’s ‘milking cows’ sugarcoated in ‘quality, competency and internationalization’ concept,” Raymond Basilio, secretary general of Alliance of Concerned Teachers said in a statement Saturday.

The CPD, according to Basilio, should be given “free” because it is the government’s responsibility “not just to elevate the competencies of the teachers but for the benefit of the students.”

Basilio urged the Professional Regulation Commission to recognize the In-Service Trainings given by the Department of Education.

“This is also the situation in other government agencies and even in companies which has their own human resource program based from the identified needs. There are several programs in place already and these are for free. The Implementing Rules and Regulations of this law is nothing but putting in place privatization schemes in the delivery of the program,” he added.

It can be recalled that PRC Resolution No. 2016-990 which was signed by Chairman Teofilo S. Pilando, Jr. and Commissioners Angeline T. Chua Chiaco and Yolana D. Reyes back June 28, last year introduced the amendments to the revised guidelines and the procedures of implementation of CPD programs.

“We call on the commissioners of the PRC to immediately recall the IRR that the issued and that the conduct genuine consultations and involve the existing employees’ organizations and unions. We need continuing professional development programs but this should not come as an additional burden to the teachers and professionals,” Basilio pointed out.

Under the CPD law, teachers and professionals will be forced to attend seminars and trainings conducted by different private entities which charges 5,000 to 10,000 per seminar or training with 3 credit units only.

Following the 45 credit units needed for the renewal of license to practice profession every three years, a teacher should spend 50,000 at the minimum.

“It is a fact that teachers are still underpaid and overworked already. Just and decent pay with enough benefits are the needs of the teachers and not additional burden. We need benefits and services. We are not milking cows,” Basilio added. (davaotoday.com)