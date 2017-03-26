Technical problem, electrocuted bird cause unscheduled power interruptions in Davao 

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A technical problem and a bird caught inside a power station caused two sudden power interruptions Sunday, says the Davao Light and Power Company.

The Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. explained on Sunday the series of unscheduled power interruptions that affected various areas within its franchise.

In a statement, the DLPC said the first service disruption which started at around 9:45 a.m. and gradual restoration started at 10:37 a.m was due to a technical problem at the electric utility’s Davao Line.

“A further investigation is still being conducted to determine the problem,” it said. Customers affected are those connected to Davao Light’s Ponciano, Bajada, Gaisano, Victoria and Pampanga.

A short service disruption happened affecting Calinan Substation from 9:01 a.m. to 9:04 a.m. due to an electrocuted bird found inside the Calinan substation, the DLPC said.

Meanwhile, Another power interruption happened affecting Tugbok and Calinan substations at around 9:54 a.m. until 10:08 a.m. caused by a trip off of the Tagum Line.