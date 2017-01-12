Why some areas in Davao don’t have access to water

By Christine Megriño, Intern

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A city councilor on Wednesday revealed that some areas in Davao don’t have any access to potable water.

In his privilege speech at the City Council’ hearing, Davao City Councilor Diosdado Mahipus identified the barangays of Cabantian, Tigatto, Mandug and Indangan were water is scarce, especially in exclusive residential communities.

“Everyday, we see people lining up in the area and neighbors fighting, shouting at each other asking that they will be given a share of the precious drop of water that rarely comes out from their faucets, but nothing has been done about this”. Mahipus said.

He attributed the shortage of potable water in these identified areas to the unapproved water permits pending before the office of the National Water Resource Board.

Apart from this, he said that DCWD has limited number of pipelines and has no financial capability to supply water connections to these exclusive residential communities.

DCWD is currently completing the construction and renovation of its main building in Matina, Davao City

“We are in a situation wherein we have plenty of water but DCWD is the only sole authority that can utilize this water unless the NWRB grants the permit to the private companies who are willing to help utilize our water supply,” Mahipus pointed out.

“As a public official, it is my task to find solution rather than to despise and criticize negatively the shortcomings of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) in providing a basic necessity of human right existence,” he said.

The councilor has urged the NWRB to stop entertaining the petition filed by DCWD and instead, grant the petitions of the private companies in Davao City to aid DCWD in supplying potable water.

“In the case of Davao city, every time there is an application for a water utilization permit naturally the NWRB will always serve a copy of the petition to the DCWD which opposes private companies to help utilize water supply,” Mahipus said.

He, however, pointed out that he opposed any private companies to participate in the process. He added that he would request Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang to pass a resolution to remedy the problem.

“I believe it is time for the city council to intervene, it is time for this body as the representative of the people to call upon the DCWD again for the last time,” Mahipus said. “Water is abundant in Davao City. It is the DCWD that is preventing the use of this water freely.” (davaotoday.com)