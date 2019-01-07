AdDU’s 1st Ecowaste Summit to highlight best practices on waste disposal

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – An intensified campaign on ecowaste management is eyed as environmental advocates, business sector, and community leaders convene this month for the 1st OYA Davao Eco waste Summit 2019.

Carmela Marie M. Santos of Ateneo de Davao University during Monday’s press conference said the summit aims to convene leaders from various communities and schools in Davao City to “talk and identify” methods that can help to start the campaign on waste disposal management in their respective area.

“Through this summit, together with the City Environment & Natural Resources Office (CENRO) and barangay officials, we will talk and plan on what will be the design campaign for our garbage segregation in the city,” said Santos.

Aside from the campaign of ecowaste management, the group will also craft an action plan, future efforts of lobbying for plastic-free ordinances, massive education, and youth engagement through launching a youth network of student leaders who will push an eco waste management in their respective schools and households.

Santos who is the Ecoteneo Director said ecowaste management in Ateneo de Davao University has been successful since it started its campaign of “No Single Use of Plastic” and can be applied all throughout the city if “everyone has the will and effort to do active segregation of garbage from household to business establishments.”

Before the summit, the group has already identified coastal barangays as their focus area for the campaign said, Santos. This after learning that a lot of garbage in these areas was already buried due to the poor garbage disposal.

“Coastal barangays have a practice that they bury garbage in the shoreline which is very alarming,” said Santos.

The Ecowaste Summit 2019 this January 21-23 in Ateneo de Davao University, will also showcase 10 Gawad Lunhaw awardees and their best practices as part of the education campaign. (davaotoday.com)