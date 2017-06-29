DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The preparedness of several emergency responders were tested during the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill held along Bolton Street in Davao City on Thursday.

Various agencies, including ask Force Davao, 911 Urban Search and Rescue, Naval Eastern Mindanao Command, Bureau of Fire Protection, Davao City Police Office and several other volunteer responders, demonstrated interoperability capacity in a simulated scenario wherein a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Davao City.

Students and staff of the University of Mindanao Bolton Campus, as well as a few business establishments in the area also participated in the drill.