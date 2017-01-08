Kapalong town orders suspension of classes due to TD Auring 

DAVAO CITY, Philippines —The local government of Kapalong ordered the suspension of classes on Monday, January 9, due to Tropical Depression Auring.

On Sunday, Kapalong town Mayor Maritess Timbol told education officials that classes from Kindergarten to Grade 6 will be suspended but public school teachers should report to their schools “when possible.”

Other local government units in Davao del Norte will likely to suspend classes in an anticipation of tropical depression Auring as it continues to move closer towards Surigao del Sur.

The suspension order came as the Davao del Norte Governor Antonio Rafael del Rosario, in an unnumbered memorandum, has activated on Saturday, Jan.7 the Incident Command System, advising all the City and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council “to closely monitor possible effects” of Tropical Depression Auring.

Del Rosario also ordered all PDRMMC to conduct pre-disaster risk assessment and activate Disaster Operations center.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, in its weather bulletin on Sunday, 11 a.m, placed 14 provinces in Mindanao under Storm Warning Signal Number 1 from Sunday, Jan.8 until Monday, Jan.9.

Tropical Depression Auring made landfall over Siargao Islands in Surigao del Norte 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 .

1. Agusan del Sur

2. Agusan del Norte

3. Surigao del Sur including Siargao Island

4. Dinagat Province

5. Misamis Oriental

6. Misamis Occidental

7. Bukidnon

8. Camiguin

9. Davao del Norte

10. Nothern Davao Oriental

11. Northern Zamboanga

12. Lanao del Norte

13. Northern Lanao del Sur

14. Compostela Valley

The state weather bureau said Auring packs maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h as it forecast to move west northwest at 9 km/h.

Residents of areas under a storm warning signal, as well as the rest of the Eastern and Central Visaya, for possible flash floods and landslides.

Auring is expected to reach Cebu province Monday afternoon. (davaotoday.com)