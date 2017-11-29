Spending money on firecrackers? Help in Marawi rehab instead, group says

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — An environmental watchdog urged the public to help in the rehabilitation of Marawi City by not buying firecrackers this yuletide holidays.

“We appeal to our fellow Filipinos to think twice before buying firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices or staging costly firework displays at a time when tens of thousands of residents of the war-torn city are in need of our compassion and assistance,” Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of EcoWaste Coalition, said on Tuesday, November 28.

Lucero said Marawi residents are still “grappling” with the impacts of the war.

This as she urged government offices, private companies and individuals to donate money for the speedy rehabilitation of the country’s Islamic capital.

“We ask everyone, especially those with money to burn for firecrackers and pyrotechnics, not to be insensitive to the plight of the Marawi people, especially the children, the elderly and the internally displaced persons,” she said.

Apart from not spending any amount for firecrackers, the group also urged the public to avoid the use of tarpaulins, excessive decorations, parties and celebrations in lieu of the yuletide season at hand.

“Instead of causing bodily injury and property damage, and instead of polluting the environment with chemical-laden smoke, soot and trash, caring individuals, households, local governments, and businesses should refrain from spending for firecrackers and pyrotechnics and share the money saved to responsible charities and agencies helping to rebuild shattered lives,” it said. (davaotoday.com)