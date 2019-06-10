DAVAO CITY, Philippines — More than 7,000 jobs await Dabawenyos in Kalayaan Job and Business Fair 2019 at the NCCC Mall Buhangin as the nation observes Independence Day on Wednesday.

A total of 7,493 vacant jobs are available in the jobs fair hosted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Fifty local employers are participating, with 4,522 job vacancies for customer service representatives as the most in demand for local employment. This is followed by laborers, brand merchandisers, technical support representatives, mechanical helpers, cashiers, mechanical equipment installers, baggers, counter checkers, mechanical erectors, service crew, production workers and fitter with 2,971 vacancies.

Seventeen 17 overseas employers are participating with jobs for cleaners as the most in demand. Demand is also high for staff nurses, cashiers, waiters/waitresses, furniture installers, personal trainers, juice makers, English teachers, pipe fitters, meat inspectors, visual merchandisers, and kitchen helpers.

Last year, hired 300 applicants on spot for local employment and 200 applicants for overseas jobs.

DOLE Davao regional chief labor and employment officer Erlinda Mamitag in an interview called on fresh graduates and young professionals to grab the opportunity to apply for job vacancies both for local and international employment.

“This is a very good opportunity for them to find a job as many companies are interested in hiring young ones who have capacity and are sure to be hardworking” said Mamitag.

Aside from its jobs fair, the DTI is holding the Negosyo Fair which offers free skills training for 160 individuals on fabric conditioner and liniment-making, and also in liquid soap and detergent-making. (davaotoday.com)