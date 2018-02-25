CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Authorities arrested five persons including a woman reported to be the wife of a slain high-profile terrorist in two separate raids in Lanao del Norte on Sunday, February 25, police said.

Arrested during the operation was Junomee Dongon, said to be the wife of Malaysian Jamaah Islamiyah leader in Southeast Asia Zulkifli bin Hir, who was also known as “Marwan.”

Bin Hir was killed during a police operation in a village in Mamasapano, Maguindanao that also cost the lives of 44 members of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Special Action Force and a handful of armed rebels and civilians on January 25, 2015.

Dongon also goes by the names “Tata” and “Saynab” or “Zainab Janjalani.”

Arrested with her were SPO4 Andy Atta and his wife Lorilie Dongon-Atta, alias “Bebeth” and Aminah,” who’s also Dongon’s sister.

The three persons were arrested at around 6:22 am at Barangay Poblacion, in Tubod, Lanao del Norte by combined forces of the 4th and 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalions, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), local police, the PNP’s anti-cybercrime group, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) through Search Warrants SW-99-2018 and SW-100-2018.

The suspects were said to be in violation of RA 10591 for illegal possession of firearms and RA 9516 for illegal possession of explosives.

Also arrested in a separate operation in Barangay San Juan, Baroy, Lanao del Norte were Romeo Dongon, alias “Faisal,” and Norein Santos, alias “Neneng.” The two suspects were also apprehended for violation of RA 10591 and RA 9516.

Confiscated from the suspects during the separate raids were hand guns, ammunition, blasting caps, detonation cord, cellphones, laptop, and tablet computer. (davaotoday.com)