DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The new joint venture project between Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and the Alcantara family will generate a total employment of at least 13,000 by its full development in 2022.

Editha Alcantara, director of the Alcantara-led Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc (ACR), said some 1,350 will be employed for the construction of the Phase 1 of an ALI condominum which is situated within the recently-launched Azuela Cove.

Azuela Cove is a mixed-use seaside real estate project which will house spaces for business, residence, and health care. An additional of 6,500 employees are needed on the full development of the project.

It is set to hire 650 employees as its shops are set to open in the last quarter of 2017, Alcantara said.

Also situated within the project is St. Luke’s Medical Center which will employ a total of 4,500 people for its operations and construction.

The P20-billion project in Lanang is operated by Aviana Development Corporation, a company co-owned by ALI and the ACR.

Replacing the wood manufacturing facility owned by the Alcantaras, the project also includes a soccer field, a multi-purpose warehouse, basketball and volleyball courts complete with locker rooms and showers, and an open park.

Alcantara, who also sits as board of director at Aviana, assured that the construction and operation of the facility will be centered on eco-friendly measures.

“No spills in the ground and no spills in the waters. Throughout the life of the mills here we took care of our portion of the Davao Gulf that is our frontage to the sea,” Alcantara said during the launching of the Azuela Cove on Friday, August 25.

“Our family considers this a legacy to Davao City,” she added.

ALI’s existing investments in the city include Abreeza Residences, Abreeza, Place, and Abreeza Mall, all being joint ventures with the Anflo Management and Investment Corp. (davaotoday.com)