CDO offers to take in Misamis Or Covid-19 patients after hospital closure

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The city government reiterated its offer to the Misamis Oriental Provincial Health Office to take in patients infected with coronavirus (Covid-19) after one of the provincial hospitals was closed due to infection of the hospital personnel.

The provincial hospital in Balingasag town is temporarily closed for two weeks after three of its workers have tested positive for Covid-19. The hospital was treating seven patients with Covid-19.

Following this development, Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno announced in his press briefing Monday that the city’s temporary treatment management facilities (TTMF) can still accommodate additional coronavirus-positive patients.

Moreno said he is willing to assist the province in taking care of its Covid-19 patients.

The mayor has made it his policy to open the city’s doors to non-residents, especially returning stranded individuals and overseas workers. Cagayan de Oro is considered as the gateway to Mindanao due to its seaport and its proximity to the Laguindingan Airport.

At present, the city’s TTMF has 98 rooms housing 90 Covid-19 patients, both residents and non-residents, while there are 206 rooms being used as city isolation units.

As of Aug. 4, Cagayan de Oro has 169 cumulative Covid-19 cases, with 62 active cases, 100 total recoveries, and seven total deaths.

Dr. Lorraine Nery, city health officer, said her office has already contacted her counterparts in the province’s municipalities but there is no final word yet if the towns are amenable to the proposal.

The provincial government said on Monday it is not keen on turning over Misamis Oriental’s Covid-19 patients to Cagayan de Oro.

Emano and Moreno belong to different political parties and have had issues against each other’s handling of their respective jurisdictions.

As of Aug. 4, Misamis Oriental has 82 Covid-19 cases, 70 of them returning residents, three authorized persons outside of residence, and nine local transmission. Of these cases, 59 are active, with 22 recoveries, and one death.

Northern Mindanao has a cumulative total of 616 Covid-19 patients, as of Monday August 4. (davaotoday.com)