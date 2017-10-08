Clearing operations in Davao’s Diversion Road set for completion today

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has set a 48-hour timeframe to clear the road after a landslide struck a portion of the Maa-Carlos P. Garcia highway on Friday dawn, October 6.

The 48-hour operations should be completed today, but as of press time the city government has yet to give an update whether the road will be opened today for motorists.

As of 7 pm on Saturday, October 7, the Diversion Road remains impassable.

Several officials here appealed for patience from commuters and motorists after massive traffic jams were experienced by thousands of commuters and motorists because of the road closure.

City Transportation and Traffic Management Officer Dionesio Abude said heavy traffic could still be felt until Sunday as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are still on the process of clearing out huge rocks and slope protection at the landslide area.

The city government advised motorists from north area going to downtown and south area to pass through Sasa to R. Castillo to Quimpo Boulevard to McArthur Highway.

“Trucks, buses, and other heavy vehicles are not allowed to use the CP Garcia/Maa to Matina Pangi roads because of the ongoing clearing operations. Only light vehicle are allowed to pass from CP Garcia/Maa then left turn to Shrine Hills and down to McArthur Highway,” the city government said in its advisory on Saturday.

Meanwhile, motorists from south area may take a right turn to crossing C.P. Garcia to Bangkal to McArthur to Quimpo Blvd to Leon Garcia as alternate routes.

Meanwhile, City Risk Reduction Management Office chief Emmanuel Jaldon also said authorities are doing their best to expedite the clearing operations.

“Be more patient because this is for the safety of the public,” Jaldon said.(davaotoday.com)