COVID-19 Updates in Davao: cases in Davao on downtrend

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Local health authorities announced last week that the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are on a downtrend in February, which prompted them to close some of the treatment facilities to lessen costs.

Dr. Ashley Lopez, Davao City COVID-19 focal person, in a radio interview with DXQQ Disaster Radio 87.5 FM earlier this week, that the occupancy rate of the city's temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF), including hotels, has been only at about 19-23 percent in the past two weeks.

One facility, the Doña Carmen Central Elementary School, registered zero occupancy in the past week.

The city has 17 facilities with a 2,194 bed-capacity.

COVID-19 cases surged over the Christmas holidays to as high as 1,300 active cases in January. But as of February 23, Davao City has 748 active cases. The city had totaled 12,832 cases with 11,458 recoveries and 626 deaths.

Lopez said that some of the facilities will be suspended temporarily to cut down costs, including the use of one hotel, and its staff will be re-assigned to other facilities.

“No patients had to be admitted there… thus we decided to temporarily suspend [it] so that the personnel assigned there can be utilized to other facilities here in Davao,” he said. (davaotoday.com)