Davao region has now almost 4,000 COVID-19 cases

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davao Region has increased to 3,919 after the Department of Health’s (DOH) Davao Center for Health Development reported 386 new cases from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16. As of Friday, Oct. 16, there are 764 active cases.

Davao City recorded the highest increase with 2,574 cases. Meanwhile, Davao del Norte has 422 new cases, Davao Oriental with 295, Davao del Sur with 279, Davao de Oro with 254, and Davao Occidental with 95.

Of the total cases in the region, 2,526 are locally transmitted, which means the index case is known; 290 are returning overseas Filipinos, and 734 are locally stranded individuals.

The recovery count has increased to 3,024 as the DOH confirmed another 249 survivors.

The total death toll is now 130 with new 13 fatalities. Ten of the newly reported deaths are from Davao City, while the rest are from Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao del Sur.

DOH-11 Assistant Regional Director Dr. Lenny Joy Rivera cited a case where a COVID-19 positive, with a close contact of 27 persons, was able to spread the virus to 18 persons.

“We noticed the increase of cases, it is actually in the implementation of the minimum health protocol and standard,” she said.

She added that enforcing the minimum health protocols will probably contribute to the decrease in cases.

This is contrary to the findings of the contact investigation among patients that the virus was spread in the workplace, during parties, and gatherings after working hours which resulted to the rise in cases.

Based on the interviews with COVID-19 patients, the City Government of Davao has re-imposed a curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM starting Thursday, Oct. 15 until Dec. 31 to regulate the movement of residents and the non-essential activities of the people. (davaotoday.com)