Hundreds of city residents flee homes due to flooding

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – More than 300 individuals, including children, have been affected by massive flooding after torrential rains hit some of the southern areas of the city Thursday evening.

Residents affected are those from Barangay Sto. Niño. They evacuated their houses and temporarily stayed at the Barangay Hall, according to the flood report of the City Government, in their Facebook post.

In Green Meadows Subdivision, Brgy. Sto. Niño, residents had to relocate to higher ground as the flood water reached waist-high.

Meanwhile, in Bago Aplaya, 25 individuals evacuated from Philoia, Bago Aplaya. They were temporarily housed at the Barangay Hall for evacuation.

Rescuers also conducted operations in flood-affected areas in Gulf View, Bago Aplaya.

Areas in Bago Aplaya and Bago Gallera, including Puan and Ulas areas, also experienced heavy vehicular traffic caused by the overflowing of the tributaries of Bago creek.

Some residents of Catalunan Pequeño affected by flood also did pre-emptive evacuation with the help of the deployed rescuers.

Meanwhile, the rise of level of Matina River Channels affected the Teachers Village. Likewise, the temporary bridge in Matina Pangi became unpassable to motor vehicles because of overflowing.

The residents of Matina Pangi affected by flood conducted preemptive evacation after the alarm system went off to warn communities.

The creek in Purok 9, Barangay Tacunan overflowed. According to the information from the rescuers, some of the creeks in the city reached up to Code Red.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office issued their call to the residents to heed to the call of the office and the local officials to conduct pre-emptive evacuation when advised.(davaotoday.com)