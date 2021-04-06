Labor group to Davao City: ‘Ensure assistance gets to those who needs it most’

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Amid huge funds poured into the COVID-19 response in Davao City, labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno-Southern Mindanao Region (KMU-SMR) criticized the distribution of the assistance shelled out last year as it failed to reach the most affected population.

John Paul Dizon, KMU-SMR spokesperson, told DavaoToday that numerous residents in the city are still uncertain where this pandemic could lead them as they follow protocols against COVID-19 and yet lose income to get them by especially in these difficult times.

“We have a huge number of workers fired by their employers during this pandemic, but only a small portion of these affected workers were given assistance by the government. Now the big question is despite the millions of allocation, how many portions of this fund will go directly to affected residents to address their needs,” raised Dizon on this oft-repeated clamor cascading from the national government distribution down to the local government units.

The labor group monitored that many affected residents did not receive the assistance last year citing political intrusion. Even food packs distributed were not enough for families under lockdown.

“The city government should ensure that the assistance they have been mouthing should reach the prioritized affected residents,” Dizon said.

‘Mega-surge’

The city government is readying for the potential ‘’mega-surge.’’

This, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, speaking at 87.5 DXQQ, assured the public citing enough funds will be disbursed to sustain the needs of the affected residents if another enhanced community lockdown (ECQ) similar to what was enforced in the first quarter of the pandemic last year will be imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread.

“Our source of funds, for now, is the Public Service Enhancement Fund, the City Peace and Order Fund, and the Disaster Funds of Davao City. So, those are our sources of funds for now,” she said.

The mayor did not mention the amount of funds the city government will set aside if this mega-surge comes.

Report

In 2020, Duterte-Carpio reported that Davao City spent a minimum of P476 million “for things related to COVID-19.” These were sourced out from the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and the 2020 Davao City budget.

In her State of the City Address (SOCA), Duterte-Carpio said there were 1,305,454 grocery packs distributed to 448,312 households in the 182 barangays of the city during the 2020 ECQ and some 70, 994 food packs were also handed out to workers of local businesses and sectors who remained affected during the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Some 20,180 affected residents also received cash assistance from the city government’s Work for Davao program. (davaotoday.com)

