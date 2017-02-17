LOOK: President Rodrigo Duterte visits the wake of slain soldiers in Davao City

CONSOLATION. President Rodrigo Duterte condoles with the parents of Cpl. Virnel Damondon during Duterte’s visit to his wake at the Eastern Mindanao Headquarters in Panacan, Davao City on Friday, Feb. 17. Yadao, along with Cpl. Virnel Damondon died after members of the New People’s Army set off a landmine on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Barangay Lamanan, Calinan, Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
PARENTS’ GRIEF. Parents of slain soldier Cpl. Virnel Damondon hug each other beside his coffin at the Eastern Mindanao headquarters in Panacan, Davao City on Friday, Feb. 17. Damondon, along with Pvt. Michael Yadao died after members of the New People’s Army set off a landmine on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Barangay Lamanan, Calinan, Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
GRIEVING MOTHER. Emily Damondon cries over the coffin of his son, Cpl. Virnel Damondon at the Eastern Mindanao Headquarters in Panacan, Davao City on Friday, Feb. 17. Damondon, along with Pvt. Michael Yadao died after members of the New People’s Army set off a landmine on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Barangay Lamanan, Calinan, Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
WIDOWED. Glysa Yadao cries as she looks at the corpse of his slain husband, Pvt. Michael Yadao, who died on Thursday after members of the New People’s Army set off a landmine in Baranggay Lamanan, Calinan, Davao City. Yadao and fellow soldier Cpl. Virnel Damondon’s remains are currently interred at the Eastern Mindanao Headquarters in Panacan, Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
DISTINGUISHED. President Rodrigo Duterte pins a Wounded Personnel Medal on one of the hospitalized soldiers after he visits the wake of slain soldiers Pvt. Michael Yadao and Cpl. Virnel Damondon on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Eastern Mindanao Headquarters in Panacan, Davao City. Damondon and Yadao were soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Battalion who died
in a recent clash with the rebels on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Barangay Lamanan, Calinan, Davao City. (Paulo C. Rizal/
davaotoday.com)