CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Motorcycle-hailing company Angkas is set to operate here amid opposition from transport groups in the city.

According to Angeline Tham, chief executive officer of Angkas, they have already complied with the requirements set by the Department of Transportation’s technical working group (TWG).

The TWG recently issued a guideline allowing three bike-hailing providers Angkas, JoyRide and MoveIt to operate in three pilot areas in the country — Cagayan de Oro, Metro Manila, and Metro Cebu — as part of the government’s viability study that will end March 23.

This was confirmed by Aminoden Guro, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-10 (LTFRB-10) regional director, who said the TWG has approved 3,000 units, or a thousand per player, to operate here.

Guro said Angkas has already submitted the documentary requirements to the TWG.

“[Our bikers] are compliant and they have registered with the LTFRB, so we’re looking forward to joining in the study,” Tham told reporters during her courtesy visit to the LTFRB-10 office Thursday (Feb. 20).

She said the operation of Angkas is not a new concept since “habal-habal” (motorcycle for hire) has already been in existence in some parts of Mindanao for decades.

“What we’re doing is not anything different. What we are trying to do is trying to professionalize the ‘habal-habal’ industry to make things safer, more efficient, and provide training and insurance to the bikers and passengers,” Tham said.

In a separate interview, Guro said his office will allow Angkas to operate as soon as he has inspected the motorcycle units that will be used to ferry passengers.

“We still need to inspect the units. After that, Angkas will be allowed to operate in Cagayan de Oro,” he said.

For Luzminda Lalaine Escobidal, chairperson of the PN Roa Canitoan Transport Cooperative, giving Angkas to do business in the city will affect the earnings of their drivers.

“Angkas would affect our income, considering that we are paying millions for our fleet. How will we able to pay for our units? We have invested so much,” she said.

Escobidal said her organization and three other public utility transport groups have petitioned the city council manifesting to opposed to the Angkas operation here.

She said the city government has expressed its support for their petition.

Guro said it is up to the TWG to consider the petition of the transport groups who are against the operation of Angkas.(davaotoday.com)