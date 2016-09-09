DAVAO CITY—Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio revealed that two of her unborn triplets have no more heartbeats.

During the turnover ceremony of the Task Force Davao command Thursday, September 8, Duterte said one of the triplets is still fighting.

“I wasn’t feeling very well so I went to the doctor and she told me that the heartbeat of the identical already rested,” she said.

Duterte added that she will have her next check-up on Monday September 12.

She said that she was advised by her doctors to take a rest.

“But, I need to work so I’m taking it easy in the physical activities but still to take up precautions.”

During her speech, Duterte asked the new TF Davao commander Col. Erwin Bernard Neri to give her “nine months of peace” in the City as she go through with the pregnancy.

“Col. Neri, kindly give me peace of mind for the next nine months, although I have six more months of my pregnancy, but consider this day as my first day — Please do not kill him (child in her womb),” she said. (davaotoday.com)