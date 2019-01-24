CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — To cater to the growing number of passengers, the biggest bus company in the country has added a dozen more units that will ply the Cagayan de Oro-Davao route starting this week.

Jessie Boy Lentorio, the branch manager of the Rural Transit Mindanao Inc. (RTMI)-Yacapin, said the 12 new buses which the firm imported from China are equipped with the latest technological features and added amenities.

Lentorio said the additional bus units are part of RTMI’s modernization program that will provide “extra services to the riding public.”

The buses were presented to the media at the RTMI compound in J. R. Borja St. on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Each unit has 37 seats and features a two-by-two seating arrangement, luxury reclining passenger seats, LCD monitor, USB port, folding table with cup holder, leg rest, middle arm rest, foot pedal, luggage rack with cover, reading lamp, aluminum passenger and luggage compartment, toilet, GPS, and CCTV.

According to the Yanson Group of Bus Companies (YGBC), the owner of RTMI, the newly delivered units is the realization of its next phase of fleet upgrades, which include “new amenities that enhance comfort, safety, reliability and affordability.”

In a statement, Leo Roy Yanson, YGBC president and chief executive officer, said, “We are making a major venture to modernize our fleet with new and elegant technology that will provide ultimate riding experience to our stakeholders.”

The company’s bus upgrade, Yanson said, would create better opportunities for ridership growth, as far as effective and efficient service in terms of safety and comfort are concerned.

“Through the years, we continue to introduce fleet modernization to our sister companies in Luzon and Mindanao to show our sincerity in providing a better service to the riding public.”

In an interview, Aminoden Guro, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-10 (LTFRB-10) regional director, has reminded RTMI to adhere to the “no standing” policy in which public utility buses are not allowed to let in passengers exceeding its seating capacity.

“Bus companies must see to it that they comply with the ‘no standing’ policy, especially buses that ply long distances,” Guro said.

For his part, Lentorio said RTMI has been very cooperative with LTFRB regulations.

“Any memorandum or advice from them (LTFRB), RTMI has always complied,” Lentorio added.

The new buses will be an addition to its 314 units operating in Mindanao. (davaotoday.com)