No stricter protocols as Davao City cases increases

The City Government of Davao will not consider implementing stricter community quarantine protocols despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio made this statement during her program Monday over Davao City Disaster Radio following a meeting with city health officials that showed an increase in cases.

“I want to remind everybody, the only time that you worry is when you see we worrying, and the only time that you panic is when you see me panicking. If you don’t see me panicking, there is no reason for you to panic,” she said.

Data from the City Government of Davao’s Facebook page showed that cases in the city has recorded 588 COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Ten barangays were classified as high risk that includes 7-A, 8-A, Dumoy, Gov. Paciano Bangoy (Agdao), Matina Aplaya, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Tigatto, and Wilfredo Aquino. Three barangays were deemed high risk because of its proximity to critical risk areas which are Alambre (Toril), Bago Oshiro (Tugbok) and Bangkas Heights (Toril).

Duterte-Carpio attributed the rising cases to the ongoing surveillance and contact tracing implemented by the city government.

She noted that there is higher transmission in households followed by workplaces, but did not elaborate further on the details as to which areas or sectors have high cases.

The mayor reminded the public to follow the protocols, as she said they will still wait for the evaluation of Inter-Agency Task Force on what possible level of community quarantine protocols they will implement.

A week ago, the mayor said there is probability of a “pre-surge” because of the new variants, as the city implemented stricter border protocols that require persons travelling into the city to carry negative RT-PCR results.

The city government continues its surveillance swabbing in public markets, and also on swab testing for essential workers such as food delivery workers and public transport workers.