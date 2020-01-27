Opol folk avail of Xavier Ateneo studes’ free legal services

Jan. 27, 2020

Students from Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan College of Law entertain a resident presenting her legal concern during the school’s free legal clinic called “Hatod Balaod 2020” held in Barangay Poblacion, Opol town, Misamis Oriental, on Sunday (Jan. 26). (Jigger J. Jerusalem/davaotoday.com)

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — Dozens of residents of Opol town, Misamis Oriental availed of free legal advice and services offered by students and faculty of Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan (Xavier Ateneo) Law School in Barangay Poblacion Sunday (Jan. 26).

Danilo Daroy Jr., chairman of Barangay Poblacion and a third-year law student at Xavier Ateneo, said that around 60 graduating law students and five lawyers from the Jesuit school spent a few hours with the people of Opol to give legal advice and other forms of assistance.

Daroy said he organized the project called “Hatod Balaod 2020” to cater to Opol residents’ legal needs.

The activity was held at the gymnasium of Opol Community College in Poblacion.

During the activity, assistance were provided to individuals whose concerns were mostly related to land issues as well as to the processing of birth certificates and securing notarial services.

Aside from the benefits the activity gave to those who can barely afford to consult or employ the services of an attorney, Daroy said the activity will also be helpful to law students, especially those who have taken a subject on legal counseling.

“This is a part of the curriculum, and as required by the Supreme Court, that law students must render free legal clinic or legal counseling. This is also the students’ first-hand experience of what a lawyer does,” Daroy said.

Charis Yongzon, 44, a resident of Barangay Bonbon, Opol, said “Hatod Balaod” was helpful to her family’s plan of processing the individual titles for the land that she and her siblings inherited.

Yongzon said she came to the free legal clinic to accompany her son who has questions about his daughter’s birth certificate, but realized that she too needed the legal help.

“I am glad I came here. I did not have to spend money to go to a lawyer for the legal advice,” she said.

Yongzon said she was told to go to concerned government agencies and to bring with her the necessary documents such as the land title.

Maximino Seno, the mayor of Opol, said “Hatod Balaod” is a big help for the people of the town.

“It’s all pro bono. They don’t have to pay, especially in the notarial services, considering that you have to spend when you go to a lawyer,” Seno said.

With the success of “Hatod Balaod,” Daroy said he and his fellow organizers are planning on partnering with Xavier Ateneo’s School of Medicine to hold free legal cum medical clinic in the future to give more services to the needy. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Lawmaker alarmed over planned VFA cancellation, CPP says time to do so

Paramilitary with bolos forcibly enter Lumad sanctuary

Lumad ‘bakwit school’ also affected by Haran closure order – IP school

We have list of Communist supporters – DILG 11

More than 55% of Davao police, overweight – PNP

P882-M fake cigarettes seized in CDO warehouses

Davao radio reporter detained for interviewing protesters

P11.3-M calamity aid to provinces approved by Davao City Council

Government support, awareness for autism treatment in Davao pushed

UCCP defends Lumad sanctuary from RPOC’s order of closure