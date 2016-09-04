PHOTOS | Davao mourns for victims of deadly blast

DAVAO CITY — More than a thousand residents and local leaders gathered at the blast site along Roxas avenue here to light candles and offer prayers for the victims on Saturday afternoon, September 3.

Catholic Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao City led the mass along Roxas Avenue, where an improvised explosive device exploded, killing at least 14 persons and wounding more than 60.

United Church of Christ Bishop Hamuel G. Tequis condemns the incident and urge Davao City residents to be vigilant at these times.

“Together we pray for the victims family for comfort and hope. We should uphold and embrace the message of peace and justice to be in our midst. We will not allow that we will be corrupted by the forces of falsehood and deception but rather to be steadfast in our commitment to pursue peace and justice which are gifts from God,” he said.

People in neighboring barangays near the blast site join the mass for the victims in Roxas Avenue, Davao City. They asked to give peace a chance