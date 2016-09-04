PHOTOS | Davao mourns for victims of deadly blast

Sep. 04, 2016
Davaoenos light candles and offer prayers for the victims of Friday's deadly blast in Roxas Avenue, Davao City. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

Relatives and friends of the victims of the blast in Roxas Avenue offer flowers and light candles during the mass celebrated by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY — More than a thousand residents and local leaders gathered at the blast site along Roxas avenue here to light candles and offer prayers for the victims on Saturday afternoon, September 3.

Catholic Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao City led the mass along Roxas Avenue, where an improvised explosive device exploded, killing at least 14 persons and wounding more than 60.

City Mayor Sara Duterte was also present during the mass.

City Mayor Sara Duterte was also present during the mass.

United Church of Christ Bishop Hamuel G. Tequis (4th from left) condemns the incident and urge Davao City residents to be vigilant at these times.

United Church of Christ Bishop Hamuel G. Tequis (4th from left) condemns the incident and urge Davao City residents to be vigilant at these times.

United Church of Christ Bishop Hamuel G. Tequis condemns the incident and urge Davao City residents to be vigilant at these times.

“Together we pray for the victims family for comfort and hope. We should uphold and embrace  the message of peace and justice to be in our midst. We will not allow that we will be corrupted by the forces of falsehood and deception but rather to be steadfast in our commitment to pursue peace and justice which are gifts from God,” he said.

People in neighboring barangays near the blast site join the mass for the victims in Roxas Avenue, Davao City. They asked to give peace a chance.

People in neighboring barangays near the blast site join the mass for the victims in Roxas Avenue, Davao City. They asked to give peace a chance.

People in neighboring barangays near the blast site join the mass for the victims in Roxas Avenue, Davao City. They asked to give peace a chance

Family members of victims and college students attend the mass, and offer prayer for  peace in Davao City and the whole country.

Family members of victims and college students attend the mass, and offer prayer for  peace in Davao City and the whole country.

Family members of victims and college students attend the mass, and offer prayer for  peace in Davao City and the whole country.

Family members of victims and college students attend the mass, and offer prayer for  peace in Davao City and the whole country.

 

 

 

From left, Sunstar Davao columnist, Mags Maglana, Mindanao Times editor-in-chief Amalia Cabusao, and Philippine Daily Inquirer reporter Germelina Lacorte join the call to give peace a Chance.

From left, Sunstar Davao columnist, Mags Maglana, Mindanao Times editor-in-chief Amalia Cabusao, and Philippine Daily Inquirer reporter Germelina Lacorte join the call to give peace a Chance.
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Bato says Davao blast could be diversionary vs. anti-drug campaign

PCOO launches Brillante Mendoza’s anti-drug ad in Davao

CBCP, HR group to Duterte: respond with peace, not HRVs

#StayStrongDavao: Nationwide candle-lighting for victims of Davao blast held

PRO 11: No suspect yet in Davao blast

Duterte declares ‘state of lawlessness’ after Davao blast incident

Blast kills at least 12 in Davao’s night market

Bishop says military pullout will secure Lumad’s return to communities

It’s a go for Davao’s Halal ordinance on October, councilor says

Davao eyes 2 more sanitary landfills  