Public appeal resumption of bus routes in Northern Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The riding public of Region 10 or Northern Mindanao made appeals to buses that they ply their usual routes after President Duterte declared most of Mindanao provinces under the general community quarantine starting May 1 to 15.

Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board-10 (LTFRB-10) Regional Director Amindoen Guro said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) should look into this clamor.

Guro said that although buses have been allowed to ferry passengers within provinces because of border restrictions, there are passengers who want to travel to other areas.

The Rural Transit Mindanao Inc. (RTMI) had slowly resumed its operations on May 4 but only plied routes within Bukidnon 4.

Celer Estologa, RTMI media relations officer, said that they are complying with the executive order of Gov. Jose Maria Zubiri Jr. which restricts bus movements only within Bukidnon.

Guro said allowing buses to ply the Cagayan de Oro-Bukidnon would depend on the decision of the provincial government to lift the travel restriction.

But the IATF, he said, could recommend for the reopening of intra-regional bus routes.

“It’s up to the Bukidnon provincial government, although the IATF could give its recommendation if it considers the request of the riding public,” Guro said.

The RTMI management said they will wait for further instructions and guidelines after May 15.

“We want to serve the people and it would be best and convenient for the riding public if our buses could travel to their usual designated routes,” Estologa said.

Estologa said they have been requiring passengers to observe health protocols such as wearing face masks, physical distancing, and travel documents or pass. Passengers are also subjected to body temperature checking through a thermal scanner and foot baths in buses and terminals have also been installed. (davaotoday.com)