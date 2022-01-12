CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — What was supposed to be a beach outing with family members and neighbors turned tragic when their vehicle crashed killing nine persons in a town in Misamis Oriental Wednesday, January 12.

Balingasag Police reported that two trucks were heading to a beach in Lagonglong from Claveria when one of the trucks lost its brake in Sitio Baga-ay, Barangay Baliwagan.

“According to the driver, the Canter lost its brake causing the truck to ram into a pile of concrete blocks,” said Staff Master Sgt. Rogel Pabatao, investigator at the Balingasag municipal police station.

Police report said a Mitsubishi Canter truck was driven by Junryl Cagmat.

He added the impact of the crash had thrown out several of the passengers, nine of whom died on the spot.

None of the children on board the truck died from the accident although they suffered from injuries, Pabatao said.

Those who were declared dead were identified by police as Elizabeth Bagabaldo, Allan Cadenas, Joseph Dallanta, Edelberto Albios, Niño Linas, Cristina Cadenas, Susan Dallanta, Loling Sinag-od, and Stella Mae Maraon.

Pabatao said Bagabaldo’s body was pinned to a tree during the crash, while Maraon was still alive when she was brought to a hospital, but was later declared dead by attending physicians at the Misamis Oriental Provincial Hospital-Balingasag due to loss of blood.

Pabatao said most of the passengers have fractured bones.

Those who sustained various levels of injuries were Elbert Llanasa, 33, married; Simo Cape,58, single; Jesse Ferrer, 31, married; Jaime Opaon, 54, widower; Mitchel Daguiom, 25, married; Christian Odchigue, 24, married; Nora Odchigue, 52, married; Christian Sinag-od, 17; Joems Roy Yamba, 2; Rheamae Sevilla, 18; Rafael Quijada, 6; Joemico Sevilla, 18; Jecer James Labide, 12; Myrehijhae Suntaco, 11; Nina Jane Odchigue, 4; Rogendi Sinag-od, 10; Sander Mendoza, 6.

All of the victims are from Sitio Impakibel, Barangay Aposkahoy in Claveria.

In a separate interview, Major Teodoro de Oro, Balingasag municipal police station chief, said the truck’s driver had to stop at Barangay Linabo, a few kilometers from Baliwagan, to check on the vehicle before proceeding.

De Oro said the driver could be facing several charges, including reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide, multiple serious physical injury, and damage to property.

"If the families of the victims want to file cases against the driver, they can do so," he added.