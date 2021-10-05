Sara postpones October 5 to 8 medical leave

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio postponed her supposed three-day medical leave to Singapore scheduled from October 5 to 8 as one of her companions tested positive to COVID-19.

The mayor announced this over an interview Monday on Davao City Disaster Radio (87.5 FM).

According to Duterte-Carpio, Singapore will not be allowed to take her flight into the country because her companion tested positive after taking the mandatory RT-PCR test for passengers on Monday.

“It’s canceled because one of my companions for this trip is COVID-19 positive. We will not be allowed to enter Singapore since one of the passengers tested positive when we took the RT-PCR test this morning,” she said.

Duterte-Carpio had filed for her candidacy for reelection early on October 2 in anticipation of her scheduled medical leave.

This is supposed to be her second medical leave to Singapore after an unannounced trip last April 6 to 10. Duterte-Carpio said she will take another medical trip next year on April.

During the radio program, Duterte-Carpio refused to entertain questions on her political plans despite filing her candidacy for reelection. Supporters of the Duterte family continue to push her to reconsider her plans and run for the presidency.

October 8 will be the final day of the filing for candidacy for the elections.

The mayor had announced on September 9 that she will not seek any national position in the 2022 elections, and said there should only be one Duterte who should seek higher office.