SPMC workers to get SinoVac jabs this Friday

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Around 6,000 frontline workers of the Southern Philippine Medical Center, which is the main center for the coronavirus treatment in Davao Region, will be the first to receive vaccination from the CoronaVac developed by Beijing-based pharmaceutical Sinovac Biotech. The rollout will take place this Friday.

This was announced as 12,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccine arrived in Davao City on early Tuesday morning, March 2, as part of the 600,000 total doses donated by the Chinese government.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez is expected to be present during the launching in SPMC on Friday.

Dr. Ricardo Audan, SPMC officer-in-charge, has said in an interview to Mindanews that he will be the first to receive the CoronaVac vaccine to boost confidence of SPMC workers, as some were earlier reported to have doubts on receiving vaccines.

The priority list for the first 12,000 doses are healthcare workers in SPMC and Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

Next to healthworkers, the rollout of vaccines for other sectors in the priority list will begin next week on March 8, this was announced by Dr. Josephine Villafuerte, head of Davao City’s COVID-19 vaccination program during a radio interview over DCDR 87.5 on Wednesday.

Villafuerte said the next batch of CoronaVac doses numbering 16,000 will be arriving this Friday.

“We will also now start in giving [vaccines] to other recipients such as frontliners in private hospitals, TTMFs [temporary treatment and monitoring facilities], swabbing centers, uniformed personnel,” she said.

Local officials are making efforts to assure the public of the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine.

“The general community don’t have to worry because all will be given for free. But for me, when there’s a schedule, let them not miss the opportunity to have the immunization,” the health official said, as she urged the public not to be afraid of the vaccines that would reduce the severity of the COVID-19 among patients.

The national government already had its vaccination rollout earlier this week, with some frontliners and government officials having themselves received the first dose to boost the public’s confidence with the Sinovac vaccine. (davatoday.com)