Tsunami alert raised in 5 Mindanao provinces after 7.2 strikes off Sarangani

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a tsunami alert in five Mindanao provinces after a magnitude of 7. 2 earthquake struck Sarangani province on Saturday morning.

The tsunami alert was raised in the provinces of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, South Cotabato, Davao Occidental, and Sultan Kudarat.

The state seismologist, in its tsunami advisory issued at 5 a.m, said that sea level disturbances such as strong currents and rapid rise and fall of seawaters are expected.

The public was cautioned to avoid beaches fronting Celebes Sea from 4:28 a.m to 5:23 am until the threat has passed.

“The concerned public is advised to be on alert for unusual waves. Based on tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami in the Philippine Sea, coastal areas in Philippine provinces fronting the Celebes Sea are expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tide levels,” Phivolcs said.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, was recorded 53 kilometers in Sarangani at 4:23 a.m with a depth of 57 kilometers, according to the state seismologist.

The tremor was felt in various parts of Mindanao. (davaotoday.com)