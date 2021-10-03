The City Government of Davao is set to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination for 12 to 17 year old persons on October 15 after getting approval from the Department of Health (DOH).

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, head of the city’s Task Force COVID-19, announced on Wednesday over Davao City Disaster Radio that the DOH has given the city a heads up to conduct this pediatric vaccination rollout for the youth.

The City Government is awaiting the DOH for directives whether to conduct pre-registration as preparation for the vaccination rollout.

In the press release posted on Wednesday, the DOH is considering three important aspects in finalizing the guidelines:

(1) There is informed consent by the parent /guardian and child prior to vaccination will be obtained;

(2) There is available supply of Pfizer and Moderna, the only vaccines with emergency use authorization for 12 to 17 years old issued by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration;

(3) equitable access to medical clearance by a physician for children with co-morbidities.

DOH Spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Veregrie said they recommend the initial pediatric vaccination be given to 12 to 17 year-olds with comorbidities as part of Priority Group A3 with clearance from their pediatricians and doctors and to those living in far-flung areas.

The experience in this local vaccination will be used “to retool on the additional precautionary steps on screening and vaccine administration,” said Vergerie.

The vaccination will be expanded to the rest of the 12 to 17 year olds “once adequate coverage of the A2 priority group or senior citizens has been achieved nationwide and vaccine supply becomes sufficient to include children,” Scholosser said.

Schlosser said there are already a lot of parents that show willingness to get their children vaccinated. This move is also seen as a big help for the planned pilot face to face classes in some parts of the city.