By GERMELINA A. LACORTE | Davao Today

DAVAO CITY James Akiyama, 20, has regularly been receiving support money from his Japanese father since he was born.

But under the old law of Japan, Japanese Filipino children like him could never become full-fledged Japanese citizens because their parents never married.

“The June 4 ruling of the Japanese Supreme Court will change this,” said Japanese Lawyer Hironori Kondoh of the Tokyo-based Japanese-Filipino Children Lawyers Association in his visit to Davao early this month.

“The Japanese Supreme Court has pronounced the old ruling as “unconstitutional,” Kondoh told a jampacked room of affected Japanese Filipino children and their mothers. “It’s not the fault of the children that they parents were unmarried.”

Kondoh said that the June 4 decision of the Japan Supreme Court will reverse the old law which only grants nationality to Japanese-Filipino children whose parents were married legally. He said that the new law will include children whose parents are not legally married.

Japanese media expect the Diet (Japanese Parliament) to start session towards the end of August. Although there is some opposition to the law, there is a big chance that it will be passed, according to Kondoh, one of the 60 lawyers helping the Japanese Filipino children in Japan.

Kondoh urged Japanese Filipino children in a forum to take advantage of the new law.

He said children and mothers living in Davao can apply before the Japanese embassy once the law takes effect. He also said the application must be done before the child reaches 20 years old. “Japanese-Filipino children from 16 to 19 years old should prepare their documents as soon as possible,” he said.

Akiyama welcomes the new ruling of the Japanese Supreme Court (SC), saying it will give him a chance to see his father, whom he has never met since he was three years old.

The new ruling is expected to open applications for Japanese citizenship among tens of thousands of Japanese Filipino children abandoned by their fathers.

“All they want is recognition more than anything else,” said Sr. Celine Cajanding, executive director of the Center for Overseas Workers Development Inc. (Cowdi), which has been assisting women with Japanese Filipino children in Davao. “They’re saying that if they can’t go there themselves, at least, their children can.”

Jean Bingcoy, president of the Samahan ng Kababaihan para sa Karapatan ng mga Japanese Filipino Children (Women’s association for the rights of Japanese-Filipino children), said her 11 year old son, has not been recognized under the law, although his father has been sending financial support once in a while.

“The new law will help a lot,” she said, “Parents do not need to get married to have the children recognized.”

She said that if the new law will push through, many children abandoned by their Japanese fathers will be looking for a chance to go to Japan. “Life is better in Japan compared to here,” said Bingcoy.

“Some women are also hoping that through their children, they can get residency and passport,” said Cajanding. “They are the ones who would take care of the children, so, they’ll be allowed to go there.”

At least 40 members of the SKKJ are living in Davao with their Japanese Filipino children, whose fathers are in Japan. Some of these Japanese fathers are sending them financial support while others are not, Cajanding said.

“We expect the Diet (Parliament) to revise the nationality law in August,” said Kondoh. “But even before the law is revised, the government will start accepting application for nationality before September.”

Naoko Kono, executive director of the Maligaya House, a Manila-based NGOs assisting Japanese-Filipino children and their mothers, said their Manila office has handled 840 cases of Japanese Filipino children in Manila since 1994. The cases included those children abandoned by their Japanese fathers.

“Most of these children have no official legal recognition and have not been supported financially,” said Kono. “They need food and money.”

Most of mothers are already married, she said. “But in other cases their Japanese husbands divorced them without their consent,” she said of the Filipina wives. “Sometimes, the husbands falsify their wife’s signatures; in which case, we help the woman file a criminal case against the husband and require the husband to give financial support.”

She said that their Tokyo office handle 500 cases since they opened about 10 years ago. Most of these cases were endorsed by Maligaya House.

The disparity of the living conditions between Japan and the Philippines pushes more Filipinas to find work in Japan, where they mostly land as entertainers.

Kono said that they’re currently handling 20 to 30 ongoing paternity cases. Of the 843 cases they handled in 10 years, only 20 or 30 per cent were successful.

“Oftentimes, the mother drops the case because she doesn’t want to prolong her agonies. She wants to move on with her life and marry someone else,” Kono said. (Germelina Lacorte/davaotoday.com)

  • magandang gabi po!
    maganda po ang layunin nyo para po sa mga batang jap-fil…sana po ay ipag patuloy nyo pa po ang pagtulong sa mga katulad kong ina,na umaasa na minsan ay dinggin ang panalangin na matulungan nyo po ang aking anak na jap-fil din..marami po kayong matutulungan sa inyong layunin..ipagpatuloy nyo po iyan!sana po ay pagpalain kayo ng POONG MAY KAPAL..
    maraming salamat po at umaasa po ako na matulungan nyo din po ang isang tulad ko.

  • tj iwasaki

    Good Day!

    I just would like to ask, because this is just tackling the issue on children who’s fathers have not supported their children in the Philippines. How about children who fathers have died and was legally married but childrens name’s have not been registered in japan, and ages of these kids are ranging 24-32 ? what could they do, what could i do…

    If you have any idea or any information about how i could have this problem solve, email me: iwasakitj@yahoo.com

  • Jona Subala

    Hi! I am wondering how to legally go after the japanese father of my niece for financial assistance of his 5year-old son? I hope this website would help me…. it will be of big help. Thanks!

  • linie laray

    hello poh my niece is already recognized as filipino citizen here, is she can able to get a philippine passport after this.
    If soo what’s the requirements needed?

    I hope there’s someone could give me answer for it’s urgent, bcoz her Japanese passport will be expiring soon. she needs to return to japan as soon as possible

    tnks…..

  • We would like to invite you to the world of Japanese-Filipino Children just log on to our website at http://www.jfsekai.com . We hope by building a community we can strengthen the relationship between the Japanese-Filipinos living in the Philippine and also and Japan

    http://www.jfsekai.com
    The No.1 Online Japanese-Filipino Community

  • eva

    GOOD DAY!!

    .,..pwede po bang malaman kung kelan po ang dedline ng application.. at saan po kami makakakuha ng appliocation form..pls email me: eva_beltrn1970@yahoo.com

    Thank you very much…

  • Girlie

    Good day po!I am happy to see this site.May anak po ako whose father is a Japanese national.7 yrs old na po ang anak ko and ever since,di nya nkita ang ama nya.I am hoping na makahingi ng tulong sa anumang NGO na tumutulong sa mga kasong ganito.Marami ng tanong ang anak ko na dko po masagot.Please help..Godbless!!

  • chiharu kondo

    I have a younger brother named kenichi fukuda. where can i get help to find his father. He is 12 years old. I want his father or your japanese government to give him financial support. his father’s name is Shoichi Fukuda. And he is in this company, Tokai Mishin Center. And his last wherabout his in Gifu City, 11 years ago.

  • japino

    good day! Im 11 yrs old and a son of a japanese i havent seen my father since birth. but i have pictures of him when i was just 3months old, his first visit and last visit here. He give support on me when i was still not studying. But now i havent heard from him anymore for more than a decade. i hope someone can help me.

  • maricel joy balat

    sir/madam i have a 3yrs and 8mons old jap-fil daugther! wala pa po syang birth cert.til now! kasi gusto ko po sana dala nya apelyedo ng tatay nya! pumerma ang tatay nya s birth nya dati pero ayw po e ackwonledge ng city hall kong wala ang tatay! wala nrin kming natatnggap n suporta,dati meron paminsan minsan ngayon po 1yrs and 6mons wa n po at wala nrin macontct ang tatay ng anak ko! my baby’s is MITSURU ASAI his recently working at CATS PUB shimizogaoka aichiken nagoya po! sana po matulngan nyu po anak ko…salamat and godbless

  • TO: TOMO JAPANESE STAFF,
    WATASHII WA MADELYN ITOH DESU.IMAMADE NO
    SHOURUI”DOCUMENTS”AND STAFF WAS SOMETHING WRONG”I FORWARD MY POWER OF ATTY,DOSENT WORK.dANASAN TO MUSUKO NGA SANGASHIITE-IMASU.WATASHII NGA BIYUKI NAN NODE,KAZUKO NI TASUKETE HOSHII DESU.ONENGAI RENRAKU NGA MATTE MASU.
    LAB-ELEVATED SGPT,63.SGOT 48 MUNI NGA ITSUMO ITTAI DES,SONO KUSURE MO KUDASAI.
    DERMATOLOGIST-ESPECIALIST ‘MYOMA’HOW TO HELP ME.
    MADELYN ITOH, 639-296671707
    WIFE

  • NAOKO KONO,THE DIRECTOR OF MALIGAYA HOUSE

    MADELYN ITOH DESU,AT DAVAO CITY PHILIPINES.
    TAIHIN MALIGAYA HOUSE NI RENRAKU KOTO NGA?
    MY DOCUMENTS BINGGUSHII SAN,HOSODA HAZUKI
    OFFICE OR DOSENT WORK.
    MY SUBJECT IS TO PICK-UP MY HUSBAND
    AND SON.CONTACT FOUNDATION HOW EVER ALMOST
    7 YEARS AGO IN THE FILIPINES.
    ONENGAI TASUKETE KUDASAI…DO SOMETHING
    I HAVE SOMETHING PROMLEM ABOUT MY HEALTH.
    MMADELYN ITOH
    WIFE

  • good day! im TAKAHIRO of Dagupan City, age 20 and im a son of a japanese national named YUJI IKEDA of 174 ISAKADAI, YOKKAICHI C MIE, JAPAN.My concern is that my father was not able to support me since after my baptism.For his neglegience and irresponsibility, since then… he left me with my mother without any support from him. so i was not able to finish my studies and i just reached secondary level. Now all i want from him is a financial support for me to continue my studies so i could look for a better job for my future….
    im hoping that you could help me for this problem of mine…
    thank you very much…

  • OTO

    Isa po akong ina na may anak sa hapon,isang lalaki at syay 18 yrs of age.Kliyente po ako ng maligaya house since 1998,sa umpisa ok po ang padala ng ng suporta financially pero kalaunan biglang nawala since nanakawan kuno ang kanilang office last 2005 but b4 that happen wala na kaming natanggap hanggang ngayon almost seven yrs ago na.Nahinto sa pag-aaral ang anak ko dahil hindi sapat ang kita ko.Tumatawag po ako sa maligaya haus pero hindi makontak ang kanilang linya.Gusto ko sanang mapatulong sa inyo ukol dito.Legal married po ako kay Mr.Takahisa Oto,sa papeles kumpleto po ako,nais po ng anak na makapunta ng japan at makapag trabaho dun.Eto po ang email add:jocelynoto@yahoo.com cel no:09494774436.Salamat po at asahan ko ang tulong nyo.

  • Rita Faye B. Galanida

    Helo po sa inyo.Ako ay si Rita Faye,dati po akong nagjapan.Nagkaanak ng lalaki sa isang hapon.Ang aking anak ay si Jay Galanida.Apelyido ko ang ginamit ng aking anak pero nakaperma ang kanyang ama na inacknowledge nya sa birthcertificate ng aking anak.I do have documents na magpapatunay na ang aking anak ay isang japinoy.gusto ko sana magfill-up ng application sa inyo para sa aking anak.His 10yrs old na siya.His father is Tsuyoshi Ito.huling nakita niya ang bata ay 2yrs old.Taga Sado ga Shima Niigata ken po siya.Ako naman ay taga-Cagayan de Oro po ako.Sana matulungan nyo po ako>Salamat and God Bless You.

  • Rita Faye B. Galanida

    Good evening po ulit.natigil ang sostento ng ama ng anak ko since my son was 3 yrs old.Simula non pachange change siya ng number para hindi ko siya makontak.Thank you po.

  • Rita Faye B. Galanida

    gud mrng po sa inyo.pagmagreply po kayo sa akin e search nyo po ako sa facebook.galanida rita faye po.tnx ng marami

  • emma dayao arcenal

    gusto kong hanapan ng solution ang situation ng 2 kong pamangkin na japanese citizen. since 2004 ako na ang nag-alaga sa kanila for some reasons.gusto ko po irefer sa inyo paano ko po kau macontact immediately. salamat po!

  • jaz

    Hi good day! I’ve been looking for a foundation that will help me find a job to raise my children my own, Im a mother of 2 one boy and 1 girl to a japanese national, He cuts his support 4years ago, i dont have a job here, they stop their college because, i dont have means to support them, im not asking for their fathers support, i just want to have a job and work in japan. please help me!

  • jennie baccol

    pano po may anak ako na 2 dalawa hindi ako kasal sa hapon,dati may suporta kami after nag 4yrsold na yung anak ko bunso nawala napo.yung hapon ko po ay. gusto ko po na nakapunta kami ng anak po sa japn sana matulangan mo kami nakapirma po ang ama ng anak ko sa birth certificat po

  • good day ma’am or sir,im melinda barrios.Im single parent i have son japanesse and that father of my son not gave support my son espicially sick right now.I know his address,job,cellphone number his company and i have a xerox passport i really want to ask to help for his son but his ignore me,his son suppering right now for his sick.I can afford his operation his sick is Meckel’s Diverticulum.and really but now and post to be but i can afford that operation and my son all the time his bleeding and bowls already have hoke that he always bleeding ,so please i need your help.

  • Carlito R. Lucareza Jr.

    good day,
    my kapatid akng babae na married ng japanese nat;l (Name)Mr. Takamitsu Kamiyama. sa davao cla ikinasal, tatlo ang anak nila, 17yrs old, 14yrs. and 9yrs. tulungan nyo cla na ma recognized cla ng father nla.

  • Carlito R. Lucareza Jr.

    Add: 1333 p.cabbage brgy. gredu panabo city.

  • melinda January 31, 2012 at 10:20 pm good day ma’am or sir,im melinda barrios.Im single parent i have son japanesse and that father of my son not gave support my son espicially sick right now.I know his address,job,cellphone number his company and i have a xerox passport i really want to ask to help for his son but his ignore me,his son suppering right now for his sick.I can afford his operation his sick is Meckel’s Diverticulum.and really but now and post to be but i can afford that operation and my son all the time his bleeding and bowls already have hoke that he always bleeding ,so please i need your help.

  • aki.jpg
    IMG_1339.jpg
    IMG_1344.jpg
    ki.jpg
    miaki.jpg
    Photo-0582.jpg
    Photo-0583.jpg
    Photo-0585.jpg
    Photo-0627.jpg

    Dear ma’am and sir,
    Hi,good day?i’m melinda barrios single parent and i have son father is japanesse,my son he have a very sick right now,and i want to ask help i have documents of my son i have a xerox is passport i know his contact number,i know his address,and i know his job,his a taxi driver.And this is a picture and also the baby sickness and i really hope to help my son his operation.Especially bleeding all the time meckel’s diverticulum and already to make a hole in the bowels.so that his bleeding in the blood to defecate.This is a cellphone number 00818036352273,this is his job number 0528352111,his name shinichi miyamoto,his address shinei -car 2-8 yatomitori mizuhoku nagoya-city aich.His passport number TH2976736,his birthday July 03,1947.

  • sana po tulungan niyo po ako iniwan po kasi ng papa kong hapon at di na niya kami sinosoportahan 5 years na po at malapit na po ako mag college sa japan po ako pinanganak . .

  • good day ma am or sir, im melinda c barrios 3time i send message but no anwser even milk OF my baby no more i try look media in japan to announce that father of my son for missing that name shinichi miyamoto for his son need help TV OR NEWSPAPER IN JAPAN.

  • aire kamiyama

    ihope for this way, makikita ko ang tatay ko and i that he will support us, kasi 12 years na po kami na ina abondon ng tatay namin . kasal po sila ng mama ko, tatlo po kaming mag kakapatid hindi na po namin makontact si papa , sana po matulongan nyo po kami.

  • Kim Loid Kimura

    ano po ba contact number ng japinoy?

  • good day! i’m michelle and my father is a japanese. His name is Herusaku Sugimoto, He lives in Toyohashi Hachiken,Japan. His number is 09035838030 but it was having losban and they were asking only to drop only a message. I`m really asking for your kind help with me

  • good day! i’m michelle and my father is a japanese. His name is Herusaku Sugimoto, He lives in Toyohashi Hachiken,Japan. His number is 09035838030 but it was having losban and they were asking only to drop only a message. I`m really asking for your kind help with me. Im really eager to met him. Im already 17 years old and since now I dont see him. Thank you very much and I’m waiting for your help! Just pm me this is my mobile number 09997767005. God bless poh and im still hoping that you can help me with this case.

  • hello good pm po ako po c estrella orqueza,..kailangan ko po ang tulong nyo tungkol sa aking dalawang anak na japinay cla ay pparehong babae,.. sa totoo lang po magkaiba po ang tatay nla a na hapon,…hangang ngaun d ko na ninanais na magkaroon pa ng katuwang sa buhay..ang gusto ko lang po na matulungan nyo po sana ako na may tutulong po sa akin kung saan kami pwede makalapit ng makahingi ng tulong kc yung panganay ko 10yrs.old at yung bunso ay 6yrs old..etong bunso ko di pa po nakaranas na pinadalahan ng tatay nya ng sustento simula ng baby pa sya..ung panganay ko naman naranasan nya na napadalhan ng sustento na galing sa tatay nya at ngaun ay nahinto na dahil sa wala kaming communication,…yung inaalala ko po ung c bunso ko dahil magsisimula pa lang sa na mag aaral at nahihirapan ako makakuha ng trabaho dito sa pinas dahil sa wala akong natapos sa pag aaral,..ayaw ko po sila magaya sa akin na di nakapagtapos sa pag aaral..sana matulungan nyo naman po ako sa aking problema..bigyan nyo po sana ako ng pansin…salamat po god bless..

  • Lirio C. Cabalan

    please give advise about the case of my son he is japanese pinoy child

  • Lirio C. Cabalan

    Please help me give me advise regarding to my child case. he is japinoy. he”s father left us 6 years from now, we dont know where he is. Thankyou.

  • melinda

    hi lirio, subukan you sulatan you ang hapon na kailangan tulungan nya ang anak you sulat or sulat ka sa TV sa japan na ang tatay ng anak mo ay protektahan at mabigyan ng sustemto ang anak nya sayo,,E GOOGLE.COM ,type mo ang japan tv stations dun para makasend k ng sulat s kanila at mabigyan ng aksyon upang mabigyan ng tulong ang anak nya sayo,,,

  • emalyn oyakawa

    please help me to find the father of my son he is already 13 years old and i am legally married here in philippines of my husband japanese..my son wanted to see his father..we beg you to help us our situation, my husband leave me 13 years already and without support to my son..we are so much hard up now because i have no work..please, what will i do and help us to find my husband in japan so that he can support my son his educational..this is for god that he will make a way for us..please help, god will help also those who is very giver person..god bless

  • arlene

    i have 10 year old dauther to a japanese my problem was before i met my japanese boyfried i been married to a filipino after 3 years we been separated then i met my japanese bf. wat are the step to get the nationality for my dauther my concern is in future to go her in japan as of now im a single mother and jobless

  • rosalia e. lozano

    thank u so much sa lahat ng bumuo ng foundation na ito.matagal na akng naghahanap ng makakatulong sa anak kung lalaki 14 yrs old ni hindi man lang nya nakita ama nya at lalo na suporta para sa pag aaral nya,sana po sa foundation na ito matulungan ako na sana makontak ang ama nya at tulungan nya ang pag aaral ng anak nya,sana dinggin ng panginoon ang dasal ko na na magkita silang mag ama.sya po ay si kauro ikei okinawa japan…god bless…

  • gud eve po mam/sir..gusto ko po sanang humingi ng tulong para sa aking anak na makita or makausap man lng nya ang father nya kahit one time lng po,kc since birth hindi pa po sila nagkita ng father nya.nagkausap sila once lng by phone when my son is about 5 yrs old.hindi po ako kasal kc may wife po cia. pero ung surname ng son ko na naka lagay sa birth certificate nya is his father surname at wala pong pirma nya..but i have my private documents na magpapatunay na ni rerecognise nya ung anak ko at may pirma po siya..may zerox copy po ako ng passport nya..i know na madaling mahanap ung father nya kasi he is working in a big company at matsushita and sony co.as computer engineer and he has his own office MIU LABORATORY.MAM/SIR,I dont need anything from him the only thing i want is to meet his son and recognise him,my son is 24 yrs old now and dapat at the age of 20 dapat naka graduate na siya sa college,dahil po sa hirap ng buhay d ko po na kayang pagaralin siya continiously. as a single parent mahirap pong maging father and mother pero sa tulong na rin po ng family ko, finally graduating na po ung anak ko this coming october taking up B.S.I.T sa our lady of fatima QC.kya nga po humihingi ako ng tulong na sana magkaroon ng miracle na mahanap nyo po kaagad ung father nya para po maka attend siya sa graduation ng anak this coming october..and i know this will be the biggest surprise gift ever na maibibigay ko sa anak ko na hindi nya makaklimutan at magiging buo na rin ung pagkatao nya…i hope and pray na sana magawan po ninyo ng paraan..and wish ko po na sana m abigyan din po ng chance na matulungan ang anak ko na maka pagwork din po sa japan para po sa maganda nyang kinabukasan…thank you so much po!may god bless u !

  • more power to your foundation

  • kazumi igarashi jr.

    im kazumi igarashi jr .
    Good day ..
    21years na po ako umaasa na makilala at makita ang ama ko na si Kazumi Igarashi.
    wala na po akong ibang hangad kundi ang makilala at makasama sya sa kahit ilang pagkakataon lang.
    nais ko lang po na makumpleto pagkatao ko.. sana po matulungan nyo po ako ..

    maraming salamat

  • estrelita

    ask ko lang po kung may atty.po ba ng govrn.natin sa pinas para sa mga abandon child of japanese national sa mga unwed na filipina,,8yrs old na po anak ko pareho sila ng name ng daddy nya..

  • kate nicole nishimoto

    hi,ako po ay isang jap-pinoy 9 yrs. old na po ako ang pangalan ko ay Nicole Kate C. Nishimoto Hapon po yong papa ko nakatira ako sa Tagum City Sa Mindanao

  • kate nicole nishimoto

    at gusto ko po matulungan kami ng mama ko salamat po…

  • Robin Jose P Kabashima

    Ako po ay isang japanese descendant kaso po naka ilang attempt na kami kaso po di kami matuloy tuloy madami kasing mali sa mga spelling ng mga papers namin nag hahanap nga po ako kung sinong makatulong sa aming problema sana po matulongan na kami kasi ang dami namin na pamilya.

  • marites fujimoto

    ask ko lang po papaano kung fotos lang ng hapon na may roon ako at name at idad nya?at hindi pa eksaktong add. paano po kaya iyon? nag tanong na ako sa immgiration kung ano ang address nya walang ganoon pangalan umapir sa arrival nya ng pumunta sya rito.

  • marites fujimoto

    ask ko lang po papaano kung fotos lang ng hapon na may roon ako at name at idad nya?at hindi pa eksaktong add. paano po kaya iyon? nag tanong na ako sa immgiration dito po sa pinas kung ano ang address nya walang ganoon pangalan umapir sa arrival nya ng pumunta sya rito.

  • akhim tsunoda

    HI,gusto ko po sanang mag tanung kung may chance pa pong akong makapunta ng japan… and kilalanin na rin bilbg japanese citycen?? paki contact nlng po ako sa Fb ko akhimtsundoa@yahoo.com

  • audreytransona

    goodevening po sir/madam.sana po eh mapansin niyo itong messages ko. tanong/hingi na rin po ako ng tulong para sa amin ng anak ko lalo na para sa anak ko. 8 yrs old po siya. na-recognized at pumirma po ang kanyang ama noong feb 2005 sa paranaque city. yoshiro ando po ang name ng ama ng anak ko, gifu, nagoya po siya. need ko ko po help niyo para sa anak ko. ang gusto ko na lang po sa ngayon ay maging japanese citizen siya makapagtrabaho ako ron para sa anak ko. meron po bang chance?

  • ako po ay japinoy matagal ko n po hinahanap ung papa ko wla n po kasi ako mlapitan pumanaw n kasi ung mama q n pwd pgtnungan umaasa po aq n mtulungan nio po aq

  • ito po contact numbaer ko umaasa po aq n s tulong nio 09275995497

  • ito po contact number ko sna matulungan nio po aq 09275995497 umaasa po aq

  • veronica reston

    gusto ko lang po magtanong,kung pwedi niyo ako matulungan sa anak ko sa ama niyang japaness man nasa malaysia siya ngayon nag work.kapanganak ko lang po going 4 months old pa lang po yong baby namin.takao otomo ang name niya passport no.th3063653 po..

  • veronica carabbay

    gusto po sanang humingi ng tulong sa inyo para aking anak na si YUTAKA SAIBA
    tungkol sa kanyang nationality. matagal ko na po sanang gustong maayos ang tungkol dito ngunit hindi ko poalam kung paano .salamat na lanjg at may nakapagsabi sa akin tungkol sa inyong website…umaasa po ako na matutulungan nyo aking anak sa lalong madaling panahon..maraming salamat po

  • veronica carabbay

    sa anumang kasagutan sa aking abang kahililingan ay maari nyo pong ako makontak sa (02)4133534 o sa 09179318857..maraming salamat po

  • veronica carabbay

    i am still hoping and looking forward for your response regarding my request of assistance for my son.i do hope you can give notification to me as soon as possible ..thank you and god bless

  • veronica carabbay

    i am hoping and looking forward on your response on my request for the citizenship of my son yutaka saiba..i do hope you can give notification to me as soon as possible regarding this matter ..thank you very much and god bless

  • Janet Kamada

    helo Mam/Sir Im janet kamada,I have 2kids 20yrs.old and 16yrs.I’ve married in a japanese for 16yrs.but he divorse me w/out my permission,can you help me about my situation here in cebu city, he didn’t support us for 15yrs. and i id not receive any amount coming fron him,I need a job Sir/Mam for my kids and we viza also in japn I hope you can help my problems….I have a complete documents here like koseki tohon,marrieage contract,bitrh anyhing Sir/Mam….plz answer my msg.can you refer an ofice here in cebu Mam or what shoud i do?..thank you and good day..janet kamada

  • jasmin riyo imai

    jasmin riyo imai

  • jasmin riyo imai

    im looking for my father hope u can help me im a half japanese my father is yoshiya imai

  • Hitomi Matsuo

    hi maam my name is hitomi matsuo.im currently 19yrs old and ill be turning 20 this october 1.im half japanese half filipino.my father’s name is hidetsugu matsuo and my mother told me he lves at kanagawa ken japan.my mother told me that they weren’t legally married but my grandmother told the embassy that she had grandchildren in the philippines.i dont know if she still reside s in odawara city,japan.i’ve been searching for my father for the last 17yrs of my life and currently it’s been a failed attempt.can you please help me.i would really appreciate it and thank you so much.the lat time i went to the embassy of japan here was that it was a holiday in japan so to put it it’s such a shame cause i went there with no answers to my question…so im really asking and in need of your help.if anything comes up please contact me 09497477210 ths s my contact number..i hope you can help me..thank you and god bless.

  • john paul sakata

    hi? i just want to ask something. can i possively meet my father? his name was kazuhito sakata. i didn’t see him since birth, im already 21 y.o turning 22 this october. my mother is christina bondad and she’s in japan until now. were not have any communication for almost 10years. my name is john paul bondad sakata. this is my number 09068186891, thanks.

  • john paul sakata

    hi? i just want to ask something. can i possively meet my father? his name was kazuhito sakata. i didn’t see him since birth, im already 21 y.o turning 22 this october. my mother is christina bondad and she’s in japan until now. were not have any communication for almost 10years. my name is john paul bondad sakata. this is my number 09068186891, thanks.

    i didn’t sure if they are married, but i think, i’m registered in the japanese embassy.

  • ryu hayakawa

    hi my name is ryu hayakawa im 14 turn 15yrs old on august. hinahanap ko po ang father ko ang name po niya ay hayakawa toshiteru nakatira sa hachioji city hindi po namin alam ang eksaktong address…since birth po diko pa siya nakikita …sana po matulungan nyo po ako na mahanap siya at makahingi na rin po ng financial assistance para po sa pagaaral ko…hindi po sila kasal ng mother ko pero nakapirma po ang father ko sa aking birth certificate.

  • Cloud Ian Nishiguchi Jr.

    a pleasant day mam and sir
    my name is ISAO A. NISHIGUCHI JR
    IM begging u to help me
    seek my father who live in osaka-shi
    not only my daaddy who abandon me but also my mother she ashamed of having me

  • onin

    ano name ng father mo? saan xa sa osaka? my aunt lives there. heres my 09162982043

  • Angie Pangilinan

    hi,. can you please help me find my father. Zushi, Okinawa, Kanagawa po ung nabanggit na places ng mama ko na pwedeng tirahan ng papa ko. NOBUHIRO ISHII po ung name nia. 17 years ko na po siyang hinahanap. 21 na po ako this october. pacontact nalang po ako sa angie_optimum@yahoo.com

  • Kevin-Ken Monforte Takahashi

    if may complete details ka ng daddy mo pwede kitang matulungan na makapunta dito sa japan if nasa birth certificate mo sya

  • Kevin-Ken Monforte Takahashi

    hello if you want na makapunta here kung may complete details ka ng father mo

  • Kevin-Ken Monforte Takahashi

    hello po i want to help pls contact me

  • Kevin-Ken Monforte Takahashi

    hello po baka po may maitulong po ako contact nyo nalang po ako my fb name kevin ken takahashi

  • Kevin-Ken Monforte Takahashi

    hello po isa din po akong half japanese baka matulungan ko po kayo paki contact nalang po ako

