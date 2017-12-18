DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A radio broadcaster here received a death threat in a series of text messages she got from an unknown sender Friday morning, December 18.

Kathyrine Xerxis Cortez reported this incident on Monday, December 18, to the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Office 11 of the Philippine National Police.

Based in Davao City, Cortez is vice president for news and current affairs at 94.7 Radio ni Juan. She is also known as “Kath Cortez” on-air.

According to her police blotter, Cortez said she received the messages from 09467002090 which texted her with threatening messages.

“A text message also tagged the reportee as a supporter of the communist,” the same report said.

Cortez shared screenshots of the messages on her Facebook on Monday, where the messages also showed that she was being threatened of being killed.

“A bullet for you! Merry Christmas!” was the last message the same sender wrote in Cebuano.

The sender warned Cortez to “take it easy” in criticizing the government.

Although the incident has caused “anxiety” on her part, Cortez said “You can never silence me.”

The radio network, Radyo ni Juan, defended Cortez who it said “has been reporting about human rights violations and harassments on Lumad communities” in her 5-minute morning radio segment.

On November 8, Cortez spoke before delegates of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television Biennial Conference about her coverage in the shooting of farmers in Kidapawan City last year. (davaotoday.com)

 , , ,
  • JohnYouAreSoCorrect

    We all know that President Duterte tells the cops & the public to murder petty-crime suspects.
    But he also talks a lot about murdering other groups…

    To human rights activists: “Fine, let’s stop and let the number of drug personalities increase. When harvest time comes and there are many of them, I will include you — because you made the problem bigger.”

    After repeating death threats to criminal suspects, he said, “Even their lawyers, I will include them.”

    “Don’t trust those human rights critics. If you do I will cut off your heads.”

    On media people whom he says are not fair to him: “See how they slant. I don’t know. But someday – I’m not scaring them – but someday, karma will come.”

    “Just because you’re a journalist you are not exempted from assassination if you’re a son of a b**ch. Most of those killed, to be frank, have done something. You won’t be killed if you don’t do anything wrong. If you are an upright journalist, nothing will happen to you. The example here is Pala. I do not want to diminish his memory but he was a rotten son of a b**ch. He deserved it.”

    To EU officials who disagree with him: “I will just be happy to hang you. If I have the preference, I’ll hang all of you.”

    If he doesn’t murder you, he’ll imprison you:
    “If I think the situation is still chaotic and you ask me to lift it (martial law), I will arrest you and put you behind bars.”

comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Davao City to release funds for Urduja-hit areas

Reds vow to overthrow Duterte

P19-B ADB loan to spur Mindanao infra projects, says MinDA

Over 4,000 apprehended in Davao City’s speed limit

Lito Sy on Isabelle Duterte shoot: I did it for free

Sara insists Davao has ‘working’ speed guns

Duterte favors same-sex marriage

Davao’s taxi app launching set on Dec. 19

Son finds mining activist ma dead after she went missing

Duterte wants pushcart hero Efren Peñaflorida as new PCUP chief; Davao teacher as commissioner