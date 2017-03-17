DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A farmer has yet to recover from the beating he took from soldiers on March 3 after he was forced to admit that he was bringing rice for the communist rebels.

Forty four-year-old Eduardo Mandabon told Davao Today in an interview on Thursday, Mar. 16, that he was beaten and made to eat salt, sugar, and chilies by soldiers who held him for hours for interrogation.

Mandabon said the incident happened on March 3 after selling bananas in the neighboring village of Tagada, a sitio in Barangay Maragatas, Lupon town Davao Oriental. Tagada is an hour travel by foot or by horse from Mandabon’s village in Sitio Sigang. He said he was with his neighbor named, Noel Naredo who is also a farmer.

He said around 10:00 am they saw some 20 soldiers in a school in Sigang and they were asked to enter the school compound.

“Gipasulod mi sa compound sa eskwelahan, hasta ang mga kabayo, hasta ang mga bugas,” Mandabon said.

Mandabon said all their belongings were unloaded from the horses and they were asked whether or not the sacks of rice contained “palaman”. Mandabon explained that a “palaman” means that there are illegal stuff inside the sack.

Mandabon told the soldiers that there was no illegal stuff inside their belongings.He said they were asked for whom the rice were, and they said “amo nang bugas Sir (it’s ours Sir).”

He said a soldier immediately pointed a knife on his right side.

“Iya man tung giduot, unya sakit man, ingon ko ‘ayaw, Sir’ (He pushed it hard and it was painful, I told him ‘don’t do it, Sir’),” Mandabon said.

From their belongings, Mandabon said the soldiers took the salt and put it on his hands and asked him to eat it.

“Tungod sa akong kahadlok, ako pud gikaon. Unya kay di man maagwanta, gipatulon man, akong giluwa (Out of fear I ate the salt. The soldier told me to swallow it but I cannot do it, so I spit it out),” he said. The soldiers then asked him to eat sugar.

But that’s not all since the military also got a can of sardines and hit him on his head. He was also asked to hit is own head with the can.

Mandabon said the soldiers brought him at the back of the school compound where the torture continued.

He said he was asked to eat chilies and ‘iba’ (a type of sour fruit), his hand was beaten with the butt of a long firearm by three soldiers. He said his hands were placed on the table and was hit by the rifle’s butt.

Mandabon showed to Davao Today the mark of a wound on his right hand due to the beating.

Not contented, the soldiers, he said, took their turns on hitting his head that caused him to be slightly deaf on his right ear.

“Dili paigo, gilaparo nila akong ulo. Hangtod sa akong dunggan maoy hinungdan sa akong pagkabungol (They were not contented, they hit me several times on the head, including my ear, that’s the reason why I have difficulty in hearing),” Mandabon said.

“Murag nabuslot gani ang samin-samin ani (I think my ear drum was affected),” he said.