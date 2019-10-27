Group asks city council to act vs language offensive to PWDs

Oct. 27, 2019

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – An advocacy group has appealed to local legislators to take action against people who use expressions that discriminate against persons with disability (PWD).

According to Redendo Martinez, the officer-in-charge of the Association of the Differently-Abled Persons (ADAP), [commonly-used phrases like “Ngano pungkol ka?] is “offensive and discriminatory to the PWD brothers and sisters.”

“It has been observed that the (said) expression has been usually uttered by many in negative response to the request by one person to the other,” Martinez said.

According to him, even without having the intention of offending the PWD sector, it is still not an excuse to utter the words that the PWD group thinks is a mockery of their physical limitations.

“Although (it is usually uttered) without intention to hurt the feelings of our PWDs, this expression is an insult against the PWD sector (because it makes) fun of (PWDS’) physical limitations,” he added.

Martinez cited the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability or RA 9442, as legal basis to act against offending individuals.

The group also sent a letter to Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte who leads the city council.

“This is already provided in RA 9442. Our purpose of this action is to make the public aware that using such words is offensive and degrading on the part of the PWD sector,” he said.

Rule number five of the said law provides for the prohibition on verbal, non-verbal ridicule, and vilification against persons with disability.

The ADAP will push the council to enact a legislation through the committee on social services chaired by Councilor Wilberto Al-ag for public awareness.

Martinez said they are awaiting for Al-ag to include the matter on his privilege speech. He added that they recently had a committee hearing on Friday, October 18.

He also advised radio and other broadcast platforms that use the said statement.

“This can be a ground for litigation,” he said emphasizing the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability.

Based on the law, for the first violation, a fine of not less than P50,000 pesos but not exceeding to P100,000 and/or imprisonment of not less than six months but not more than two years.

For subsequent violation, a fine of not less than P100,000 but not more than P200,000 and/or imprisonment of not more than six years.(davaotoday.com)

_
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Camiguin wins national competitive awards as the island celebrates Lanzones Festival

Solidarity group visiting teachers who survived slay try blocked by Bukidnon police

Hundreds of city residents flee homes due to flooding

Catholic leader hopes for more Nene Pimentels among political leaders

Nene Pimentel’s friends recall fond memories of him

Thousands of kids avail of City’s anti-polio vaccine

City councilor asks LTO to regulate, not prohibit, riders in back of vehicles

Cagayan de Oro Press Club mourns death of its member, Nene Pimentel

Seniors still await financial aid

City extends help to North Cotabato municipalities affected by quake