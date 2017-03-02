DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Families of ​soldiers who were taken ​ as prisoners by the New People’s Army in Mindanao are pleading for ​P​resident ​Rodrigo Duterte’s help to to help them get back their ​kin​.

​​A wife who is pregnant with their first born, and parents who are searching for their son for already a month appealed to Duterte to help ​​them be reunited with their loved ones.​​ Editha Salan, mother of Private First Class Erwin Salan​, ​ travelled to Davao City with Edgar, her husband and their youngest son to seek help from peace advocates in calling for his release​. Pfc, Salan​ ​​of the 30th Infantry Battalion​ ​was taken on January 29 in Lumondo Falls, Budlingin, Alegria, Surigao del Norte.

On Friday, February 24, Editha recounted ​in a press conference ​her family’s ordeal to seek ​​assistance for he​r​ eldest son’s release​.​ Editha said they travelled from Bukidnon province to Surigao del Sur to meet with United Church of Christ in the Philippines ​B​ishop Modesto Villasanta in Tandag, Surigao del Sur. Villasanta is a convenor of the Exodus for Justice and Peace, an alliance that acts as a third party facilitator for the release of prisoners of war. “We didn’t know where to go, we just got an address and travelled from Bukidnon to Surigao. When we arrived at the place we failed to catch a bus going Tandag because the last trip has already left. We slept at the bus terminal,” she said. It was raining that time and the three of them didn’t have any blanket. When she saw Villasanta, she recounted telling him: “Kung pwede ra baklayon kung asa na padulong, akong baklayon para lang makauli akong anak (If only I can walk to where he is now, I will do it so he can come home with us already).” Pfc Salan is their second child and is the breadwinner of the family. Editha pleaded to President Rodrigo Duterte to help them in getting her son back so they could come home to their children who were left in Bukidnon. “Maluoy unta ang presidente nato, para makauli na mi kay nabiyaan na among pamilya didto (I hope our President will sympathize with us so we can come home already, our family is left I Bukidnon).” “Mr. President, please help us,” Editha called. “Ayaw na unta padugaya pa nga mapauli akong anak, para makauli na sad mi sa Bukidnon (I hope you will not waste any more time so my son will be released, so we can go home in Bukidnon),” she said. First child Twenty-two years old Jesame Garay is four-months pregnant with her first child. In an interview with Davao Today Jesame said her husband, Pfc Samuel Garay is excited to see their firstborn.