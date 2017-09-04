DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A jail officer of the Digos City Jail in Davao del Sur province was arrested on Friday, September 1, for allegedly selling illegal drugs, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in this region said.

PDEA identified the suspect as Manuel De Guzman Jr, 32, who was caught in his possession a sachet of suspected shabu worth P500.

De Guzman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in in Digos City, PDEA said.

Authorities have been conducting surveillance against the suspect for several months. Currently he is detained at Digos City Police Station awaiting the filing of formal charges. (davaotoday.com)