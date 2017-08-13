DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Japanese fashion designer brand, Miniso has officially opened its first store here, Friday, Aug. 11.

The store is located at the SM Davao in Ecoland and is their second branch in Mindanao and the 28th branch nationwide following its opening in SM Downtown Premiere in Cagayan de Oro City in May this year.

Miniso will soon open its third store in Mindanao this September 8 in General Santos City, as part of the 51 stores they plan to open in the country by the end of the year.

Khae E. Sumait, Philippine Miniso Area Manager, said Miniso is fast expanding having generated over 2,000 stores internationally in 62 countries in just three years.

She said the growing expansion of the company is because they “cater to the market of good quality items that are affordable.”

Sumait also highlighted that the edge of Miniso among other stores lies in “the brand promise to offer the quality service and products by offering the people what they need and deserve at a low price.”

This one-stop-budget-friendly store has a wide array of Japanese-made products from home, electronics, educational supplies, stuff toys and health and beauty products to choose from. Prices of products start at P49 so be sure to grab these popular items as they change stocks every week. (davaotoday.com)