IN PHOTOS : Dabawenyos celebrate 82nd Araw ng Dabaw

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Dabawenyos happily endured the scorching heat of the sun that reached up to 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday, March 16, to witness the “Parada Dabawenyo”, one of the most anticipated highlights of the celebration of Araw ng Dabaw.

Streets are jammed in some downtown areas as the city closes roads to give way to the 447 parade contingents, the highest number of contingents compared to the previous celebrations.

The contingents are composed of government institutions, non-government organizations (NGOs), people’s organizations, private companies, schools and universities, and barangay units.

Some senatorial bets and party-list groups also join the parade. However, they are disallowed to distribute any election campaign materials.

Backpacks and other large bags are strictly prohibited.

More than 2,000 security personnel from the Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) are deployed during the said event.

After the Parada Dabawenyo, the “Libreng Kumbira” (free feast) is held along C.M. Recto Street. The Filipinong May Puso Foundation sponsors 4,900 food packs that are distributed to the public by the City Government, led by Mayor Sara Duterte.