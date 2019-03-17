IN PHOTOS : Dabawenyos celebrate 82nd Araw ng Dabaw

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Dabawenyos happily endured the scorching heat of the sun that reached up to 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday, March 16, to witness the “Parada Dabawenyo”, one of the most anticipated highlights of the celebration of Araw ng Dabaw.
Streets are jammed in some downtown areas as the city closes roads to give way to the 447 parade contingents, the highest number of contingents compared to the previous celebrations.
The contingents are composed of government institutions, non-government organizations (NGOs), people’s organizations, private companies, schools and universities, and barangay units.
Some senatorial bets and party-list groups also join the parade. However, they are disallowed to distribute any election campaign materials.
Backpacks and other large bags are strictly prohibited.
More than 2,000 security personnel from the Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) are deployed during the said event.
After the Parada Dabawenyo, the “Libreng Kumbira” (free feast) is held along C.M. Recto Street. The Filipinong May Puso Foundation sponsors 4,900 food packs that are distributed to the public by the City Government, led by Mayor Sara Duterte.
REYNA DAVAOEŇA. (L-R) First runner up Reyna Catalunan Grande Jeysyn Ramos, Reyna Davaoena Reyna Calinan Rojean M. Buhian and 2nd runner up Reyna Toril Anne M. Fernandez. 'Reyna Davaoeňa' is the first pageant for transgender women in Davao City.
PET LOVERS. A group of pet lovers from the Pawsitivity Project joins the parade walking along with them their pets.
GINOONG DAVAO.
(L-R) First runner up Cyriel Laurence Rosil, Ginoong Davao 2019 Kyle Emmanuel Gaite and 2nd runner up Abraham Yahya.
PREDATORS. Riders showcase their with predator-like helmets during the parade.
LGBT COMMUNITY. Members of the LGBT Community in the city are all smiles as they proudly raise their advocacy cards.
Security personnel from different peace and order units join the celebration.
An elderly woman braves the sun's scorching heat to witness the celebration.
Confetti are thrown from a helicopter along San Pedro St., adding a more festive atmosphere to the Parada Dabawenyo.
Dabawenyos line up along C.M. Recto St. for the free food packs and groceries distributed by the City Government.
Women are all smiles as they received the free meals during the 'Libreng Kumbira' as part of the 82nd Araw ng Dabaw celebration.