IN PHOTOS: International Women’s Day march in Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Davaoeñas joined various activities for the commemoration of the 109th International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8.

The city government of Davao led by the Integrated Gender and Development Division held a parade joined by hundreds of women from the city’s barangays. A program was held at the People’s Park on Wednesday morning.

In the afternoon, militant group Gabriela also spearheaded a women’s march that called for the resumption of the peace talks.