IN PHOTOS: International Women’s Day march in Davao City

Various women’s groups in Davao City march from the Sangguniang Panlungsod going to Freedom Park on Women’s Day.
DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Davaoeñas joined various activities for the commemoration of the 109th International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8.
The city government of Davao led by the Integrated Gender and Development Division held a parade joined by hundreds of women from the city’s barangays. A program was held at the People’s Park on Wednesday morning.
In the afternoon, militant group Gabriela also spearheaded a women’s march that called for the resumption of the peace talks.
Davaoeñas waiting for the International Women’s Day march to start in front of the San Pedro Church.
Women workers of Kilusang Mayo Uno call for the resumption of the peace talks. They said once approved and implemented, the Comprehensive Agreement on the Social and Economic Reforms will aid in creating employment through genuine agrarian reform and national industrialization.
Activists depict in a cultural skit the Philippines as a woman held captive by the Filipino oligarchs, the United States and the military.
Women, young and old, carried with them placards and banners with calls for just and lasting peace.
Youth activists depict in a cultural skit the Philippines as a woman held captive by the Filipino oligarchs, the United States and the military.
Cultural performance by women from Barangay Bankas Heights in Toril district.
City Councilor Leah Librado delivers her solidarity message for the International Women’s Day.
Women dances the One Billion Rising theme.
Lumad woman leader Bai Bibyaon Bigkay joins the International Women’s Day as she called on the resumption of peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.